Subscribe
Special ReportsTop Six

Over R400-m given to businesses since launch of three-minute overdraft

Standard Bank contributes to upward economic momentum and drives growth on the African continent
0

SPONSORED

Standard Bank has seen a significant uptake of its new 3-minute overdraft since the launch of the offering on September 12 2019, with over R460-million issued to small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in the period leading up to February 16 2020. 

This capability has also been available online since December 2019; it allows business owners to apply for and receive funds of up to R6-million within three minutes, in the comfort of their own space. It’s another example of how Standard Bank is moving South Africa forward.

Standard Bank is the first commercial bank on the continent to offer this solution, which radically reduces the time it takes for businesses to have their working capital needs met. The model solves one of the main challenges for SMMEs by improving access to funding. 

Standard Bank’s 3-minute loan solves one of the main challenges for SMMEs by improving access to funding

Funeka Montjane, chief executive; Personal and Business Banking at Standard Bank, says the bank sees large volumes of business overdraft applications at the beginning of the year. It’s a bit of a slow period for SMMEs and they require large amounts of cash in the form of loans in order to keep running and provide quality service. 

“While the holiday period brought a boost in revenue for businesses, slowed consumer spending in the beginning of the year brings about revenue challenges for SMMEs. With access to funding to cover any shortfall or inventory-related challenges, we are giving clients the power to capitalise on the busiest retail period of the year.”

“At Standard Bank, we dedicate time to understanding the needs of our clients and respond with appropriate solutions. It is in our interest to provide the tools to our customers to grow, as it contributes to upward economic momentum and supports our overall business imperative of driving growth on the African continent,” concludes Montjane. 

For more information on how to apply, please visit: www.standardbank.co.za

Derek Davey

Recommended

Motoring

Motoring dreams for the future, now

-
Technology that would have been the stuff of dreams in the past decade is quickly coming to life. Practical, silly or bombastic, it’s news that has heads turning, writes Luke Feltham
Read more
Friday

Legend Manqele: Raising the bar his destiny

-
The founder tells of how he went from walking Jozi’s streets for work to running a media house
Read more
Friday

What Queen Sono sounds like

-
Together with songs to look out for in the series, Zaza Hlalethwa asked the cast for songs that encapsulated their experience on the set of the Netflix original series Queen Sono.
Read more
Analysis

Morals decide the state of the nation

-
But the church has fallen into the worldly trap of placing money and comfort above God
Read more
Analysis

Unfinished business: We need self-examination to heal from apartheid

-
Physical and psychological violence will continue unless we self-reflect on our apartheid scars
Read more
Africa

Discrediting elections: Why the opposition playbook carries risks

-
By pushing their usually valid complaints onto the streets and the courts, opposition leaders deny governments the popular goodwill and international credibility they need to govern effectively
Read more
Business

Pepsi’s Pioneer acquisition is not healthy

-
The move may provide a short-term economic boost, but it also has long-term health costs
Read more
National

Coronavirus: South Africa will evacuate citizens from Wuhan

& -
The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

Unfinished business: We need self-examination to heal from apartheid

Physical and psychological violence will continue unless we self-reflect on our apartheid scars
-
Read more
National

Coronavirus: South Africa will evacuate citizens from Wuhan

The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
& -
Read more
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
& -
Read more
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Over R400-m given to businesses since launch of three-minute overdraft

-
The 3-minute overdraft radically reduces the time it takes for businesses to have their working capital needs met
Read more
Special Reports

Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister

-
The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

Digging deep

-
Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.