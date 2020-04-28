Subscribe
Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

Remote meetings can be held without any problems during lockdown with the Starleaf application
Remote meetings can be held without any problems during lockdown with the StarLeaf application
SPONSORED

Managed business solutions provider Itec in partnership with StarLeaf is making remote working free via the StarLeaf  application to help South African businesses keep working in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s clear that technology and cloud software tools can play a major role in keeping South African companies, their employees and their customers connected and working as close to business as usual as possible in the face of the Coronavirus,” says Itec’s product strategy lead, Renaldo Muregess.

“There’s been a huge scramble from local businesses for solutions to help them stay connected as concerns over the Coronavirus spread. We’ve seen the use of online collaboration tools going through the roof as growing numbers of businesses send their people home to work remotely and cut back on face-to-face meetings, but some of the better-known solutions have been battling to stay stable.”

StarLeaf’s latest new features include the ability to integrate easily with Microsoft Teams and many other video conferencing platforms.

StarLeaf users able to meet with anyone, anywhere and on any device, both internally or outside the business
StarLeaf users able to meet with anyone, anywhere and on any device, both internally or outside the business

“While there’s a plethora of collaboration tools on the market today, Itec shares StarLeaf’s approach that collaboration should not be restricted to one platform, that individuals have the ability to communicate in the way that works best for them, and that we should support businesses on their journey to creating their own technology stack,” says Muregess.

An example of StarLeaf’s ability to integrate with other platforms is that StarLeaf video meetings share the advanced collaboration features of Microsoft Teams. This enables users to collaborate from a single workspace and increases productivity for organisations which have Microsoft Teams, with users able to meet with anyone, anywhere and on any device, both internally or outside the business.

“Our focus remains firmly on providing our users with secure and intuitively simple room and video meeting solutions that can be used by anyone, regardless of where they are, the size of their meeting space or the existing tools they have in place,” says Muregess.

 To access the free StarLeaf functionality click here  

Itec Group South Africa

Itec is southern Africa’s fastest growing office automation, production printing and tele- communications solutions provider. Through its 47 southern African branches, the company implements total office solutions based on imported, industry-leading and award-winning products.

Itec serves medium-sized and large businesses in sectors as diverse as financial services and retail –supporting its innovative solutions with proactive service delivery. Some of its 18 000 customers include Value Logistics, Implats, the department of housing, Business Connexion, ADT, Rand Refinery, First National Bank, Anglogold Ashanti, National Health Laboratory Services and Advtech.

Itec management rebranded the company in 2004 following a merger of the separate copier, printer and fax business units initially established in 1987.


For more information, please visit www.itecgroup.co.za

Staff Reporter

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
