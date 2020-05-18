Subscribe
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

You can’t get past the importance of efficient accountants. If you run a business, or you need to hire an accountant, do you know the importance of belonging to a professional body? Gareth Cliff introduces Be Accountable, A Progressive Pathway to Accounting Excellence, in conjunction with SAICA, the foremost institute in accounting excellence in South Africa.

Staff Reporter

Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Special Reports

Propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
