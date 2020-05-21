Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

Itec Evolve has installed thermal cameras at DriveRisk to help the company become compliant with Covid-19 regulations
Itec Evolve has installed thermal cameras at DriveRisk to help the company become compliant with Covid-19 regulations
0

SPONSORED

Benoni-based driver behaviour management company DriveRisk has become one of the latest companies to install thermal cameras at its head office, as it strives to protect its employees from the spread of the Covid-19 virus without affecting its operations.

The solution — which was installed within four days of order by local managed business solutions provider Itec Evolve — will screen all employees with no human contact, flag any abnormalities with an alarm, and provide a full audit and tracking log of every person entering the building.

DriveRisk chief operating officer Sean Swart said the company’s 100-strong staff complement had been able to work remotely during the national lockdown, but the head office needed to be fully compliant with Covid-19 regulations before people could start returning to the office under Level 4 regulations.

“We’ve had a working relationship with Itec Evolve on the managed print services side for around 18 months, and we’ve always been impressed with their professionalism and quick, proactive service. But they really knocked this job out of the park: we ordered the solution on a Tuesday, and by Saturday it was fully installed and up and running,” said Swart.

Itec Evolve’s sales director, Nick East, said thermal technology had been in use since airports around the world adopted it during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic, but the technology had improved exponentially since then to provide “incredibly accurate” feedback.

Thermal cameras have been in use at airports since the Sars epidemic in 2003
The thermal screening solution sends out an alert when it identifies an individual with a raised temperature

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been inundated with enquiries around solutions like thermal technology and video conferencing, which allow companies to keep their employees and customers safe during this time,” he said. “We’re literally working around the clock to make sure our clients get the protection and service levels they need.”

DriveRisk’s thermal screening solution uses a Hikvision wall-mounted thermal camera, with DVR and temperature screening, at the company’s front desk. It displays and detects critical temperature elevations in real time, and sends out an alert when it identifies an individual with a raised temperature.

It is one of South Africa’s leading driver behaviour management companies, providing risk identifying information, coupled with behaviour changing solutions and preventative forecasting. It uses data collected by a range of solutions, including video event recorders, on-road caller reports, and other Telematics based solutions, to provide fleet managers with predictive analytics and effective coaching tools that protect their drivers and assets.

Itec Group South Africa

Itec is southern Africa’s fastest-growing office automation, production printing and tele- communications solutions provider. Through its 47 southern African branches, the company implements total office solutions based on imported, industry-leading and award-winning products.

Itec serves medium-sized and large businesses in sectors as diverse as financial services and retail, supporting its innovative solutions with proactive service delivery. Some of its 18 000 customers include Value Logistics, Implats, department of housing, Business Connexion, ADT, Rand Refinery, First National Bank, Anglogold Ashanti, National Health Laboratory Services and ADvTECH.


Itec management rebranded the company in 2004 following a merger of the separate copier, printer, and fax business units initially established in 1987.

For more information, please visit www.itecgroup.co.za

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.
Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s...

The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: I’m afraid of Covid-19 and that’s okay

We are humans, not just numbers, and we need to tell people’s stories and acknowledge our fears
-
Read more
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now