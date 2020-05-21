DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

SPONSORED

Benoni-based driver behaviour management company DriveRisk has become one of the latest companies to install thermal cameras at its head office, as it strives to protect its employees from the spread of the Covid-19 virus without affecting its operations.

The solution — which was installed within four days of order by local managed business solutions provider Itec Evolve — will screen all employees with no human contact, flag any abnormalities with an alarm, and provide a full audit and tracking log of every person entering the building.

DriveRisk chief operating officer Sean Swart said the company’s 100-strong staff complement had been able to work remotely during the national lockdown, but the head office needed to be fully compliant with Covid-19 regulations before people could start returning to the office under Level 4 regulations.

“We’ve had a working relationship with Itec Evolve on the managed print services side for around 18 months, and we’ve always been impressed with their professionalism and quick, proactive service. But they really knocked this job out of the park: we ordered the solution on a Tuesday, and by Saturday it was fully installed and up and running,” said Swart.

Itec Evolve’s sales director, Nick East, said thermal technology had been in use since airports around the world adopted it during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic, but the technology had improved exponentially since then to provide “incredibly accurate” feedback.

The thermal screening solution sends out an alert when it identifies an individual with a raised temperature

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been inundated with enquiries around solutions like thermal technology and video conferencing, which allow companies to keep their employees and customers safe during this time,” he said. “We’re literally working around the clock to make sure our clients get the protection and service levels they need.”

DriveRisk’s thermal screening solution uses a Hikvision wall-mounted thermal camera, with DVR and temperature screening, at the company’s front desk. It displays and detects critical temperature elevations in real time, and sends out an alert when it identifies an individual with a raised temperature.

It is one of South Africa’s leading driver behaviour management companies, providing risk identifying information, coupled with behaviour changing solutions and preventative forecasting. It uses data collected by a range of solutions, including video event recorders, on-road caller reports, and other Telematics based solutions, to provide fleet managers with predictive analytics and effective coaching tools that protect their drivers and assets.

Itec Group South Africa

Itec is southern Africa’s fastest-growing office automation, production printing and tele- communications solutions provider. Through its 47 southern African branches, the company implements total office solutions based on imported, industry-leading and award-winning products.

Itec serves medium-sized and large businesses in sectors as diverse as financial services and retail, supporting its innovative solutions with proactive service delivery. Some of its 18 000 customers include Value Logistics, Implats, department of housing, Business Connexion, ADT, Rand Refinery, First National Bank, Anglogold Ashanti, National Health Laboratory Services and ADvTECH.

Itec management rebranded the company in 2004 following a merger of the separate copier, printer, and fax business units initially established in 1987.

For more information, please visit www.itecgroup.co.za