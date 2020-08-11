Grants for the production of Covid-19-relevant medical and pharmaceutical products: call for proposals

SPONSORED

The Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the European Union (EU) and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany have launched the “COVID-19-relevant Medical and Pharmaceutical Products” (CMPP) project.

CMPP is calling for project proposals from companies and initiatives (e.g. university and national technology initiatives) in SADC with the objective to increase the local production of affordable and innovative Covid-19-relevant medical and pharmaceutical products.

Winning innovative projects can be supported with a grant expected to range from €50 000 to €100 000 for for-profit companies, and from €100 000 to €200 000 for non-profit making initiatives. Each successful applicant will be expected to contribute at least 25% of total project costs.

The detailed call for proposal, including the eligibility criteria and the application form, can be found at the SADC website: https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/project-production-covid-19-relevant-medical-and-pharmaceutical-products/. The deadline for submission of applications is August 24 2020 .

CMPP is a component of the joint action “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors in the SADC region (SIPS).” It is co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is being co-implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close partnership with the SADC Secretariat.