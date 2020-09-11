OSISA seeks a Programme Manager: Economic Justice

ROLE OVERVIEW

The Programme Manager: Economic Justice (Economic Justice) will be responsible for the planning, management and implementation of Economic Justice work within the Economic and Social Justice (ESJ) Cluster. S/he will be required to identify opportunities for grant making within the Economic Justice programme and manage the provision of grants to key national and regional partners. He/she will play a strong role in facilitating networks among the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) partners within the Economic Justice Programme and in convening dialogue and debate on issues relevant to OSISA’s overall mandate.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Programme Initiation

Actively identifies opportunities within the programme that are aligned to the OSISA strategy.

Works with the Economic Social Justice Team Leader to develop the strategy, work plan and budget for the relevant programme portfolio.

Initiates and facilitates research and knowledge necessary to maximise programme development and/or initiation.

Collaborates closely with programme staff within the cluster and other OSF Foundations and networks in initiating and developing programmes.

Programme Implementation

Working closely with other programme managers, the programme manager will ensure the integration of his/her programme within the cluster and across the organisation.

Oversees the financial and administrative management functions of the programme.

Ensures compilation of budgets in accordance with budget policy and regulations.

Ensures the programme’s compliance with organisational policies and procedures.

Programme Impact

Ensures joint and collaborative work with other programmes to ensure maximum impact from OSISA programmes.

Demonstrates an in-depth understanding of contemporary economic justice issues, including impact investment approaches.

Stays updated with developments in the sector throughout the region and globally, and participates in strategic discussions at the regional and global levels in order to keep informed of issues, concerns and needs.

Continuously monitors and measures the impact of the programme against objectives set and makes recommendations for improvement.

Co-ordinates and co-operates with programme partners and grants beneficiaries.

Liaises with relevant staff members of OSISA in the region to promote co-ordination and synergy.

Grant Making

Works with the Senior Grants & Partnerships Manager to identify and manage pre and post award compliance issues as well as reporting requirements.

Responsible for due diligence, managing and tracking grants within his/her portfolio.

Actively develops strategies to strengthen the capacity of grantees to become more effective and accountable in managing grants. In collaboration with the Learning and M&E Manager, develops a monitoring and evaluation plan for his/her programme.

Ensures timely and accurate financial and narrative reporting from grantees.

Develops competency and technical understanding on the use of the Grants Management system (GMS).

Communication and Advocacy

Identifies key opportunities for the promotion of OSISA ideals.

Working closely with the Team Leader: Economic and Social Justice and the Communications Manager, develops advocacy initiatives related to programme issues at regional and national level.

Collaborates with communications unit to promote and communicate programme activities.

Ensures open and effective communication with other programmes and across the organisations.

KEY COMPETENCIES

Planning & Organising, Leadership, Interpersonal Skills, Results Focus, and Collaboration.

REQUIREMENTS

A Master’s Degree in Social Science, Development or field related to the Inclusive Economic & Social Policy programme.

At least five years’ experience working as Programme Manager in Southern Africa in a bilateral, multilateral, civil society, regional organisation setting.

Clear and demonstrable experience in leading and managing informal sector, food security, climate change and impact investment initiatives.

Alignment to organisational values, vision and mission.

Interested applicants should forward a one-page cover letter and detailed CV to [email protected] with the relevant position as the subject heading.

Closing date for submission is September 25 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will receive a response.

OSISA – Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa

OSISA is a growing African institution committed to deepening democracy, protecting human rights and enhancing good governance in the region. It‘s vision is to promote and sustain the ideals, values, institutions and practices of open society, with the aim of establishing vibrant and tolerant southern African democracies in which people, free from material and other deprivation, understand their rights and responsibilities and participate actively in all spheres of life.

In pursuance of this vision, OSISA‘s mission is to initiate and support programmes working towards open society ideals and to advocate for these ideals in southern Africa. Established in 1997, OSISA works in 11 southern Africa countries: Angola, Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe. OSISA works differently in each of these 11 countries, according to local conditions.

OSISA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Building vibrant and tolerant democracies