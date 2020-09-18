Subscribe
Fifteen additional speakers for SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020

Paola Santana will present her unique approach to reinventing the way governments procure using AI and exponential technologies
0

SingularityU South Africa has announced an additional 15 speakers who will address Africa at the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online on October 14 and 15 2020. They add to the over 60 speakers announced so far from across the globe, and renowned South African industry leaders.

In line with the summit’s theme #FutureProofAfrica, the speakers will focus on teaching delegates about exponential technologies and their potential to solve the global grand challenges. Numerous industry leaders will share their insights on leadership and entrepreneurship. These include South African business innovator Michael Jordaan talking about disrupting the banking industry with Bank Zero, and Taddy Blecher, known for his pioneering work in education.

Taddy Blecher is known for his pioneering work in education

Robots to the Rescue during Covid will be presented by Danish scientist Thomas Willemann.  SingularityU Nordic MD Laila Pawlak will present a talk on Innovation and Mindset. Renowned tech entrepreneur Paolo Santana, founder of drone delivery company Matternet, and now Social Glass, will present her unique approach to reinventing the way governments procure using AI and exponential technologies. American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of Working from Home or Remotely 3.0.

South African business innovator Michael Jordaan will talk about disrupting the banking industry with Bank Zero

Dutch speaker Carlo van de Weijer will answer the question: Future AI: who takes the wheel? Metaverse builder Ryan Mullins will astound audiences with his talk The metaverse is real and it starts with Virtual Sneakers, sharing how this footwear can fetch up to $800 online.


An additional four interactive workshops have also been announced:

  • Rewire your mind for high performance by GIlan Gork
  • Building robots for education – by Rajesh Ramakrishnan
  • Artificial Intelligence Bias – by Alix Rubsaam
  • The SME Mindset – by Kyle Hermans

“Meeting new people has been missing and this year’s summit aims to solve that with a huge portion of networking to allow for new connections. This year’s approach, with shorter talks, has  enabled a greater variety of topics to be addressed in a compact and impactful way,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. 

SingularityU Nordic MD Laila Pawlak will present a talk on Innovation and Mindset

Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom-built online environment. The entire summit format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online, with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. The summit will also have a very strong focus on networking and making new connections. It will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.

The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

Ticket prices:

Early Adopter: R6 250. Book before September 24 2020 save R 3 750 off your ticket 

Standard Ticket: R8 000. Book before October 2 2020 save R2 000 off your ticket price

Late Mover Ticket: R10 000. October 13 2020

Registration closes October 16 2020.

All prices include VAT.

