UNISA hosts its first TEDx event

The Elephant in the Room event will feature Vusi Thembekwayo, Hetty Boachie-Yiadom, Rianette Leibowitz and Professor Hossana Twinomurinzi among other UNISA students, alumni and lecturers.

TEDxUniversityOfSouthAfrica is a licensed event under TED, a global foundation devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. TED is a platform and a global movement focused on creating meaningful change through the power of ideas.

Our TEDx event will cover topics that affect students and South Africa at large, such as the impact of Covid-19 and cyber-bullying. Anticipate analysing content differently, with fresh insight, newly inspired perspectives and perceptions that fan the flames of ideas worth spreading.

The TEDxUniversityOfSouthAfrica team is led by licensee Kudakwashe Mazhetese, a Civil Engineering student at UNISA and entrepreneur.



The Elephant in the Room event takes place on September 30 2020.

To register, click here: https://flow.page/tedxunisa