Call for Expression of Interest

The “Good Financial Governance in Africa II [GFG] Programme”, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development [BMZ], promotes transparency, accountability and domestic resource mobilisation in Africa. In seeking to improve good financial governance in the action fields tax policy and administration, budget reform, external audit and legislative oversight, the programme works with four regional public finance networks that offer country-specific and technical advice for their members: The African Tax Administration Forum [ATAF], the Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative [CABRI], the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committees [AFROPAC] and the African Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions [AFROSAI]. As an additional cross-cutting element, the programme supports efforts to strengthen an African voice in global debates on topics of good financial governance.

In the area of tax policy and tax administration, the African Tax Administration Forum [ATAF] is the key partner of the GFG in Africa programme. Founded in 2009 as an association of currently 40 African tax administrations, ATAF strives to provide a platform to improve the performance of tax administration in Africa, driven by the firm conviction that better tax administrations will enhance economic growth, increase accountability of the states to their citizens and mobilise domestic resources more effectively.

GFG seeks to appoint an expert/consultant (ATAF-ATO Applied Statistician) to work with the African Tax Outlook (ATO) team to develop the ATO guidebook as well as to quality assure the entire ATO dataset with updated, innovative, and impactful data analytics.

GIZ invites eligible and professional individual experts/consultants with legal local presence in Africa to participate in this tender. Expression of Interest forms are available for downloading until 16.10.2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/90076.html  Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 23.10.2020. Please quote reference 83364675 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.


For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
