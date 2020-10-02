Subscribe
Special Reports

CALL FOR PROPOSALS

0

The Inclusive Violence and Crime Prevention Programme (VCP III) is a partnership programme agreed to between the Governments of South Africa and Germany. The programme seeks to contribute to the national development priority of creating a safer South Africa by addressing the root causes of violence and crime, through promoting integrated, holistic and developmental prevention approaches. The overall objective of the programme, now in its third commission (2019-2021), is to improve the framework conditions for the effective implementation of South Africa’s national overarching policy on violence and crime prevention: the White Paper on Safety and Security. The programme is implemented nationally, through government partners on national, provincial and local levels, and in co-operation with a variety of civil society actors. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is responsible for the German contribution to implementing the programme, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ).

In collaboration with the National Treasury Neighbourhood Development Partnership  Programme, GIZ-VCP seeks to appoint a company or team of experts to carry out a scoping study on the consideration of safety aspects in Precinct Management, develop a user-friendly guidebook and provide technical support to selected municipalities to integrate safety considerations into existing Precinct Management Plans.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available to download until 08.10.2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/90079.html. Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 15.10.2020 Please quote reference 83364748 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

