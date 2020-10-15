Expert grant writer vacancy

Health Systems Trust is driving change for comprehensive and equitable health systems through research and capacity development​

Purpose:

Health Systems Trust (HST) seeks an expert grant writer with significant experience in HIV and AIDS, TB, public health, health systems strengthening and developing successful grant proposals to the US President’s Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other large-scale US funders. The role of the grant writer is to work collaboratively with the HST bid team to conceptualise and write proposals for upcoming grant calls issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and potentially for others in future.

Expert grant writer

The grant writer will anchor the application and guide the grant strategy, structure, writing and review sessions from start to submission, based on funder requirements. This role will primarily focus on grant and proposal writing. The position is based in Midrand and the incumbent will report to the Business Development Manager.

Candidates should demonstrate clear understanding of CDC/PEPFAR’s Country Operational Plan (COP) for South Africa, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 95-95-95 cascade for people living with HIV (PLHIV), and the targets for TB elimination described in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “End TB Strategy”. Comprehensive knowledge of South Africa’s health system and service delivery in the public health sector is also required.

Educational requirements and experience:

An advanced degree in Public Health or a relevant discipline;

At least seven years of work experience in the international development/public health field;

At least five years of grant development experience for USG agencies (CDC, USAID, PEPFAR) and other bilateral/multilateral foundations, and corporate companies;

Demonstrated success in writing large grant proposals, particularly for PEPFAR;

In-depth knowledge of HIV and TB and other related public health areas;

Good understanding of the relevance and application of eHealth systems and reporting in the provision of public health;

Demonstrable knowledge of international development, in particular, global and regional health issues;

Extensive experience in developing technical grant proposals, literature reviews, implementation methodologies, budgets, logical frameworks, work plans, and other grant component sections;

Ability to convey complex ideas effectively and in a compelling and succinct manner to internal and external audiences at various levels;

Proven ability to work efficiently in teams under tight deadlines;

Robust ability to initiate and organise work, establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment, and meet deadlines while maintaining attention to detail and high standards of quality;

Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines in a demanding, fast-paced environment;

Exceptional organisational, analytical, strategic planning, and research skills;

Outstanding verbal, writing and editing skills; and

Excellent inter-personal skills.

Remuneration

A salary package commensurate with the successful candidate’s qualifications and experience, and in line with HST’s job grading system, will be offered.

This is a fixed-term contract position, valid for three months.

Application and enquiries

Interested applicants should forward a detailed CV stating the position applied for, together with names and contact details (telephone numbers and e-mail addresses) of at least three contactable referees, to [email protected] and [email protected].

Please quote the source of this advertisement in your application (e.g. NGO Pulse Portal).

PLEASE NOTE:

Shortlisted candidates will be requested to submit certified copies of all qualifications and identity documents.

Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

E-mail users are requested to set the delivery option of their message on both Return Receipt and Confirm Delivery.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates.

All shortlisted candidates will be subjected to reference and credential checks.

If you have not been contacted within 30 days of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

HST reserves the right to not fill this position.

Closing date for applications: October 27 2020

HEALTH SYSTEMS TRUST PROMOTES EMPLOYMENT EQUITY

People with disabilities or living openly with HIV are encouraged to apply.