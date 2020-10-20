Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Corporates: A force for good for a sustainable future

Marlinie Kotiah, General Secretary Director of Danone
0

This story is sponsored

This Mail & Guardian webinar was sponsored by Danone Southern Africa. Speakers included Marlinie Kotiah, GS Director, General Secretary, Danone Southern Africa; Mkhululi Silandela, Head of Sustainable Agriculture & Smallholder-Support programme at The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF); Andre Nel, Head of Sustainability at Pick n Pay; and James Kean, owner of Mearns Farming. The webinar was moderated by Marcelle Gordon, Anchor for TV news channel eNCA.

The time for speaking about nutrition has never been more relevant, said Marlinie Kotiah, General Secretary Director of Danone. As the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the way people eat has come under the spotlight, observed the nutritionist and scientist turned business leader.

“During Covid, food became medicine, because we were talking about comorbidities like diabetes, heart disease and being overweight — all risk factors that make it important to eat well.”

Speaking as a panellist at a webinar titled Corporates: A Force for Good for a Sustainable Future on World Food Day (October 16), Kotiah joined sustainability experts from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a milk farmer and Pick n Pay to discuss some of the ways in which food, corporate efforts and sustainability intersect.


Kotiah says that she observed an increase in healthy eating behaviour as the pandemic spread.

Andre Nel is the Head of Sustainability at Pick n Pay

“I saw people buy bags of oranges, looking for products that were fortified with zinc and Vitamin D,” she says. “I was encouraged that people were paying more attention to what they were putting into their grocery baskets.”

But how does a person think about nutrition when they’re not even sure that they’ll have any food on the table come dinner time?

Even though South Africa is ostensibly a “food secure” nation, meaning that it produces enough calories to feed each one of its citizens, a 2013 Oxfam report estimates that one in four people experience hunger.

In order to address this pressing issue, co-operation is paramount, said Andre Nel, Head of Sustainability for Pick n Pay. “We’ve got really diverse companies coming together, not for any gain, no one is making any profit,” said Nel. “It’s really just getting together to get food for people who have nothing out there,” he said. The same collaborative mentality needs to be leveraged in order to further sustainability in South Africa.

“The way sustainability works today is that there’s a lot of isolation; a lot of silos,” he said. “I think what Covid-19 has shown us is that we are all connected … but not really in the way that we should be.”

Mkhululi Silandela, Head of Sustainable Agriculture and Smallholder-Support programme at WWF South Africa, agreed. “It has taken Covid for us to realise that the relationship between humans and nature is actually so broken,” he said.

James Kearns, owner of Mearns Farming

“And what that requires is a strong focus on partnerships. Our vision is to see people and nature thrive. In order to achieve that, we cannot act alone.”

For James Kearns, the owner of Mearns Farming, acting together not only means using new, sustainable ways to produce dairy, but also passing these skills on to the younger generation. At any given time, the farm hosts numerous student farmers.

These youth are given the opportunity to gain “grassroots experience through the opportunity of hard farm work,” said Kearns. The students are able to learn from people with decades of experience, and “everybody gains” in the process.

Kearns said that teaching students has accelerated his quest to do things sustainably. “Teaching workers to understand farming complexities really drives me to accelerate the processes of improving the health of the soil, irrigation efficiencies, and decreasing power consumption,” he said. At the same time, by creating internships, the farm is “empowering local communities and providing purpose”.

Mkhululi Silandela is the Head of Sustainable Agriculture & the Smallholder-Support programme at The World Wide Fund for Nature

Kearns noted the knock-on effect of sustainable practices: “By generating healthy soil, we grow more healthy pastures, with less fertiliser, chemicals and less water. We produce more nutritious milk, more efficiently.”   

Ultimately, Danone (which buys their milk) is then able to produce a more nutritious product. It’s one powerful example of the virtuous cycle of planet-friendly practices: consumers eating healthier food and financial wins for the company.

“We’ve discovered that working to enhance the environment actually improves the economics of farming in the long-term,” said Kearns. 

Kotiah highlighted another virtuous cycle that companies can introduce to their operations: shifting the way they package their products. “We’ve been looking at light-weighting our packaging, removing excess packaging and making sure that we use packaging that is more recyclable,” she said.

Last year, the company transformed every single Nutriday one-kilogram tub from polystyrene (PS) to polypropylene (PP). By implementing that one decision, the company diverted 700 tonnes of plastic from landfill. “That’s the weight of a hundred elephants,” said Kotiah.

The company is concerned with the idea of circularity, she said: asking questions around how to make packaging go back either into itself, or into something else. “We are also working with other innovators to give plastic a second life.”

When companies take responsibility for their products and their packaging, that’s when real change is garnered, observed Silandela. “It is only when people are accountable for their products that we will see action and solutions on the ground,” he opined.  

Nel hopes that the pandemic has given way to more of this kind of forward-thinking. “We keep trying to stop things: stop the degradation; stop the hunger,” said Nel. The pandemic could be the catalyst for us to shift our focus from a reactive stance to a more forward-looking approach.

“Perhaps after Covid-19, we’ll start focusing a little bit more [on] regeneration.”

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

In conversation with SA Reserve Bank Governer, Lesetja Kganyago

special reports -
'Make interest rates zero and inflation goes up and then people save less – we need savings to fund investment in this country'
Read more
Special Reports

Secure your business from cyber threats

special reports -
Many business-grade security systems now have built-in learning systems and AI to help businesses stay up to date with protection
Read more
Special Reports

Investment outlook beyond Covid-19

special reports -
Opportunities for local business growth needed to be identified and strategically capitalised on, and we have to be really deliberate about that
Read more
Special Reports

Resilience, gender and global climate action

special reports -
There are too many burdens placed on women – such as childcare and collecting water – and as clmate change takes hold these tasks will become even harder
Read more
Special Reports

Corruption: Violation of human rights

special reports -
The commission must come out clearly on corruption to ensure that laypeople understand how it impacts on their human rights
Read more
Special Reports

Pathways to reform South Africa

special reports -
The pandemic has revealed that neoliberalism is dysfunctional, especially as regards state health and social services, and a new system is needed
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Fake trafficking news targets migrants

Exaggerated reports on social media of human trafficking syndicates snatching people in broad daylight legitimate xenophobia while deflecting from the real problems in society
Jan Bornman -
Read more

It’s not a ‘second wave’: Covid resurges because safety measures...

A simple model shows how complacency in South Africa will cause the number of infections to go on an upward trend again
philip machanick -
Read more

Unisa shortlists two candidates for the vice-chancellor job

The outgoing vice-chancellor’s term has been extended to April to allow for a smooth hand-over
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more

How US foreign policy under Donald Trump has affected Africa

Lesotho has been used as a microcosm in this article to reflect how the foreign policy has affected Africa
nomsa maseko -
Read more

Trouble brewing for Kenya’s coffee growers

Kenyan farmers say theft of their crop is endemic – and they suspect collusion
ann wangari -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now