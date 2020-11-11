Young blood leads operations at marketing agency

A visit to Evotree Media, a marketing communications agency, entails the rare sight of a 21-year-old female marketing industry newbie running a tight ship like a well-seasoned ace.

Tiyani Makamu is an Integrated Marketing Strategist who obtained her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the Pearson Institute of Higher Education. Makamu boasts three majors in Communications, Media Studies and Journalism, and to top it all off, she was the Pearson Institute of Higher Education’s academic top achiever in the Public Relations degree programme for the year 2019.

Affectionately referred to as “The Content Queen” and “Pit bull in heels” by her colleagues and industry acquaintances, Makamu joined Evotree Media earlier this year as a Digital Associate. Determined to prove her capabilities, Makamu has impeccable innovation and a work ethic that paved the way to her most recent promotion as the agency’s Operations Manager after only seven months.

When asked about the secret to rapid career growth, her answer is simply alignment: “The Evotree vision resonates with the ideals I have as a professional and upholds the credo of business and marketing communications practices that make sense in the ever-changing industry landscape,” says Makamu.

She says that a healthy working environment and a non-toxic company open the doors to excellent performance. “The stakes are always high in my line of work, but working with a group of beautiful souls makes it effortless. Most importantly, being led by a transformation leader is a breeding ground for business and professional success,” says the beaming Makamu.

The transformational leader Makamu refers to is co-founder and CEO of Evotree Media, Sivuyile Pezulu, 31, a thriving entrepreneur who’s strength lies in not only empowering young professionals but placing them in positions where they can exercise their power through guided mentorship and open leadership opportunities.

When asked about the brave decision to afford a young graduate the opportunity to head one of the company’s largest and most key departments, Pezulu says the decision was inspired by seeing a dynamic young professional outgrow the position she was placed in: “Tiyani is a thought leader and initiator; I saw someone who is aligned with the vision and direction I want Evotree to take.”

Since its inception five years ago Evotree has become a solid business by providing basic marketing, graphic design and web development solutions. But Pezulu says the era of infancy has come to an end: “Evotree has embarked on a new journey, a journey we have titled ‘The Evolution Of The Evolvers’ which entails Evotree evolving into a full service Marketing Communications agency.”

Evotree has built on its service offering portfolio. “We now offer a wide range of advertising, public relations, copy-writing and web development oriented services, and I feel Miss Makamu is the relevant person to stand at the forefront of our evolution.”

The agency kick-started its new journey on a high. Their first full-service marketing communications client is OneConnect Solutions, a renowned and leading provider of turnkey technology services, which offers its services to business and organisations in industries such as financial services, sciences and most recently education, creating notable partnerships with established educational technology providers such as Blackboard, Cirrus and Sumadi.

Evotree looks forward to working with more clients that offer intricate services and products, and are confident in their methodologies. “Our practices are very intentional; we are in the business of delivering value and building companies into prominent household brands, and I am delighted to be a part of that,” says Makamu.

The future of the world of work has seen some notable transformations with regards to inclusivity and leadership. Moves such as the ones made by Evotree Media tops all of them. Pezulu challenges more corporates to actively place young trailblazers in positions of influence, “Let the youth lead: they see further and have the energy to carry out the vision. We are well into our evolution, and all I can say is watch this space!” says Pezulu confidently. — Tiyani Makamu

For more information, visit https://www.evotree.co.za/