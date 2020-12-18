VACANCY FOR POSITION OF PSYCHOSOCIAL PROFESSIONAL

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) is a nongovernmental organisation, which envisions societies that are peaceful, equal and free from violence. CSVR aims to understand and prevent violence, heal its effects and build sustainable peace at community, national and regional levels. We do this through collaboration with and learning from the lived and diverse experiences of communities affected by violence and conflict to inform innovative interventions, generate knowledge, shape public discourse, influence policy, hold states accountable and promote gender equality, social cohesion and active citizenship.

CSVR seeks to appoint a Psychosocial Professional who will be based in its Johannesburg office. The position will entail a full-time one-year contract (with the possibility of renewal pending funding). The successful candidate will work as part of CSVR’s Clinical Programme.

Responsibilities:

Conduct screening of potential clients, conduct assessments to develop treatment plans.

Provide counselling and therapeutic services to individuals, groups and families.

Participate in model development and monitoring and evaluating processes.

Contribute towards knowledge generation.

Facilitate capacity building workshops and prepare capacity building material.

Participate in networking and the development of strategic partnerships.

Participate in all organisational processes.

Competency Profile:

Registered with either the SACSSP or the HPCSA as a Social worker or Psychologist.

At least one year of clinical experience and familiarity with the NGO sector.

At least one year of clinical experience and familiarity in working with refugees, asylum seekers, and victims of torture.

An easy approachable manner, excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills and ability to work with a variety of different people.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and other applications (Excel, PowerPoint, Access, internet and email).

Ability to multi-task, work well under pressure, meet deadlines and be organised.

Basic administrative skills — writing up and capturing client process notes; capturing of assessment results; monitoring of clients psychiatric services etc.

Please submit a letter of application, CV and names of two references, indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line, to [email protected] by Friday, 22 January 2021.