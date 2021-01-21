Senior Programme Officer – Policy sought

The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) is a non-aligned, non-political, not-for-profit pan-African organisation. The Academy’s vision is to see transformed lives on the African continent through science.

Our tripartite mandate is recognising excellence through the AAS’s highly prestigious fellowship and award schemes, providing advisory and think-tank functions for shaping Africa’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) strategies and policies and implementing key STI programmes addressing Africa’s developmental challenges.

The AAS seeks to recruit a highly motivated and dynamic professional to the following position.

POSITION: SENIOR PROGRAMME OFFICER – POLICY

The incumbent will ensure that the scientific prioritisation exercises’ outcomes are crafted into relevant policy documents for diverse audiences, including African governments, regional bodies and global funders to provide evidence for decision-making, secure buy-in, and motivate action.

APPLICATION

Applicants must email a completed application form available from the AAS website, a curriculum vitae, and a cover letter to [email protected], with the Position and Vacancy Number as the Subject by 3 February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The job description is provided in detail at www.aasciences.africa/vacancies