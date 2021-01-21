Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Senior Programme Officer – Policy sought

0

This story is sponsored

The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) is a non-aligned, non-political, not-for-profit pan-African organisation. The Academy’s vision is to see transformed lives on the African continent through science.

Our tripartite mandate is recognising excellence through the AAS’s highly prestigious fellowship and award schemes, providing advisory and think-tank functions for shaping Africa’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) strategies and policies and implementing key STI programmes addressing Africa’s developmental challenges.

The AAS seeks to recruit a highly motivated and dynamic professional to the following position.

POSITION: SENIOR PROGRAMME OFFICER – POLICY 


The incumbent will ensure that the scientific prioritisation exercises’ outcomes are crafted into relevant policy documents for diverse audiences, including African governments, regional bodies and global funders to provide evidence for decision-making, secure buy-in, and motivate action.

APPLICATION

Applicants must email a completed application form available from the AAS website, a curriculum vitae, and a cover letter to [email protected], with the Position and Vacancy Number as the Subject by 3 February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The job description is provided in detail at www.aasciences.africa/vacancies

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

The US once again has something  Africa wants: competent leaders

Africa must use its best minds to negotiate a mutually beneficial economic relationship

Power shift at Luthuli House

Ace Magashule’s move to distance himself from Carl Niehaus signals a rebalancing of influence and authority at the top of the ANC

Trump slinks off world stage, leaving others to put out...

What his supporters and assorted right-wingers will do now in a climate that is less friendly to them is anyone’s guess

Stern warning against Covid greets Mthembu’s death

The ANC has slammed conspiracy theorists and cautioned against showing complacency towards the deadly virus

Repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%

The South African Reserve Bank’s MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged, at 3.5%, to let the actions it took last year trickle down into the economy
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.