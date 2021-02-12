Call for Proposals: Final Evaluation: Socio-Economic Justice for All

Call Reference: SEJA/FE/KPI-FE/2021/S02

The Socio-Economic Justice for All (SEJA) programme was initiated by the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR) in partnership with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) and the European Union (EU) in December 2014. SEJA is based on values enshrined in the constitution, advocates for a rights-based approach, and seeks to empower people to claim their rights and to hold government accountable. The operational period of the programme ended in May 2020 and the DOJ&CD and the FHR invites interested parties to submit proposals to conduct the final evaluation of the components of the programme implemented by the FHR.

The SEJA Programme is built around six sets of interventions — improved awareness of constitutional rights; enhanced participatory democracy; support for Community Advice Offices; research on socio-economic rights and jurisprudence; sector co-ordination and policy design on constitutional development; and strengthened capacity, engagement and participation of civil society. The implementation of the programme consisted of a combination of grants to CSOs for activities related to the core set of interventions, contracts with service providers to support these activities, and programmes initiated by the FHR.

The available documentation on the SEJA programme includes a detailed set of performance indicators; interim reports on progress with meeting these indicators (including quarterly and annual reports); a mid-term evaluation; and reports on sub-programmes supported by SEJA. This set of documentation will be made available to the appointed evaluation team.

The objective of the evaluation is to conduct an independent assessment of the performance and impact of the SEJA programme, namely its relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability and its impact. Detailed terms of reference are available at https://www.fhr.org.za/

Applications should be submitted electronically to [email protected] by 4pm on 26 February 2021.