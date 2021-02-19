Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) Solicitation

0

This story is sponsored

Feed the Future Market Systems and Partnerships Southern Africa Agricultural Trade & Investment Activity

Issuance Date:                           February 18, 2021

Closing Date Concept Papers:  8 PM SAST March 31, 2021

Deadline for Questions:             8 PM SAST March 1, 2021


Solicitation Type:                      Annual Program Statement (APS)

Announcement Number:           APS-SAR-001

Through this notice of funding opportunity, the Feed the Future Market Systems and Partnerships (MSP) Southern Africa Agricultural Trade & Investment Activity (hereinafter referred to as “MSP”), managed by DAI on behalf of the USAID Southern Africa Regional Mission, is offering businesses in southern Africa the opportunity to co-invest with USAID  (see “Eligible Applicants” below for specific countries) to achieve the following objectives: 1) increase agricultural trade from regional countries to South Africa; 2) increase agricultural investment from South Africa to the region; and 3) increase agricultural exports from southern African countries to the United States through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

To achieve these objectives, USAID, through MSP, will issue performance-based grants to establish partnerships with businesses and investors with a required matching investment of equal or greater value.

MSP will leverage South Africa’s advanced economy and financial system to support mutually beneficial trade and investment in the southern African region, or to the United States. MSP will increase the value and quality of products traded in the region and therefore increase incomes for producers.

MSP Grant Programme Summary

Issuance of this announcement does not constitute an award or commitment on the part of DAI, nor does it commit DAI to pay for costs incurred in the preparation and submission of concept papers. Further, DAI reserves the right to reject or approve any or all submitted concept papers.

Contacts

Submit Questions to:               [email protected]

Submit Concept Papers to:      Concept Papers must be uploaded to

www.mspgrants.com/southernafrica

Submit Full Applications to:    Full applications must be uploaded to www.mspgrants.com/southernafrica

General Inquiries:                   [email protected] 

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Magashule maintains innocence, refuses to step aside as state adds...

The prosecution added a further three Free State officials to the accused and set August 11 down as their first high court appearance

With 50 more charges, Magashule gets August court date

The ANC secretary-general hints he will cling to his post after he appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court

Asbestos case: More charges in store for Magashule

Three more people have been arrested, bringing the total of accused to 15, who will appear in the Mangaung magistrate’s court today

Government passed the buck on Vaal pollution for too long...

The Human Rights Commission’s report on the river’s sewage crisis reveals the lawlessness of the state

The numbers don’t lie: Tito Mboweni must focus on the...

Experts offer their advice about what Finance Minister Tito Mboweni should focus on in next week’s budget speech
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.