Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) Solicitation

Feed the Future Market Systems and Partnerships Southern Africa Agricultural Trade & Investment Activity

Issuance Date: February 18, 2021

Closing Date Concept Papers: 8 PM SAST March 31, 2021

Deadline for Questions: 8 PM SAST March 1, 2021

Solicitation Type: Annual Program Statement (APS)

Announcement Number: APS-SAR-001

Through this notice of funding opportunity, the Feed the Future Market Systems and Partnerships (MSP) Southern Africa Agricultural Trade & Investment Activity (hereinafter referred to as “MSP”), managed by DAI on behalf of the USAID Southern Africa Regional Mission, is offering businesses in southern Africa the opportunity to co-invest with USAID (see “Eligible Applicants” below for specific countries) to achieve the following objectives: 1) increase agricultural trade from regional countries to South Africa; 2) increase agricultural investment from South Africa to the region; and 3) increase agricultural exports from southern African countries to the United States through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

To achieve these objectives, USAID, through MSP, will issue performance-based grants to establish partnerships with businesses and investors with a required matching investment of equal or greater value.

MSP will leverage South Africa’s advanced economy and financial system to support mutually beneficial trade and investment in the southern African region, or to the United States. MSP will increase the value and quality of products traded in the region and therefore increase incomes for producers.

MSP Grant Programme Summary

Issuance of this announcement does not constitute an award or commitment on the part of DAI, nor does it commit DAI to pay for costs incurred in the preparation and submission of concept papers. Further, DAI reserves the right to reject or approve any or all submitted concept papers.

Contacts

Submit Questions to: [email protected]

Submit Concept Papers to: Concept Papers must be uploaded to

www.mspgrants.com/southernafrica

Submit Full Applications to: Full applications must be uploaded to www.mspgrants.com/southernafrica

General Inquiries: [email protected]