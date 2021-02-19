Vacancy Announcement: Technical Advisor

Project Description

The project “Supporting sustainability aspects in the implementation of EU Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA)” (NEW project) follows the overall objective that regional organizations, EPA-member states, civil society and private sector are capable to better exploit potentials as well as mitigate risks in EPA-implementation. The project targets stakeholders in the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) region. It aims at enhancing capacities of public and civil society stakeholders to better assess, monitor and handle the effects of the EPAs on sustainable development in their respective region/ countries. Moreover, the project supports the private sector to benefit from the EPAs via better EU market access. It includes export promotion activities in selected value chains in cooperation with business support organizations. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH therefore invites suitably qualified, experienced, innovative individuals to apply for the position of:

1. TECHNICAL ADVISOR – SADC/ ESA Economic Partnership Agreements – Supporting sustainability aspects in the implementation of the EU Economic Partnership Agreements

Job Title : Technical Advisor

Job Category : Professional, Band 4

Location : Gaborone, Botswana

Project : GIZ – “Supporting sustainability aspects in the implementation of EU Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA)” (NEW project)

Duration : 01.04.2021 until 30.04.2023

Key Responsibilities:

You work as a technical advisor in the NEW team (composed of teams in SADC, Germany, and the Caribbean). The overall goal of your work is to support regional organizations, member states, civil society and the private sector in exploiting potentials and mitigating risks for sustainable development in the implementation of EU EPAs.

The position requires regular business travel within the SADC region by the successful incumbent (if the pandemic situation allows).

Responsibilities include in detail:

Taking responsibility together with the project team for the design and implementation of NEW project activities in the SADC-EPA (Botswana, Eswatini, ​Lesotho, Mozambique, ​

Namibia, South Africa)​ and ESA (Comoros, ​Madagascar, Mauritius, ​Seychelles, Zimbabwe)​regions in line with the overall project strategy and in consultation with the project manager

Designing and steering the implementation of cross-regional exchange formats and capacity development measures (including digital formats) for stakeholders from ESA, SADC-EPA and CARIFORUM regions

Conceptualizing and steering the implementation of project activities targeted at improving the access of companies from the SADC-EPA and ESA regions to the EU market in close cooperation with other projects implemented by GIZ and active in the region

Establishing new working relations and networks with relevant public and private sector stakeholders in the ESA countries

Taking over responsibility for results-based monitoring and knowledge management regarding project activities in the SADC-EPA / ESA regions

Contributing to the budget planning of the project

Preparing Terms of References for consultants engaged for the above outlined project activities in the SADC-EPA / ESA regions, steering and quality management of the consultants’ work

Ensuring NEW project activities in the SADC-EPA / ESA regions are implemented in line with the GIZ rules and process standards and in line with the internal project quality criteria

Requirements:

Qualification

Master’s Degree in Economics or a related field, preferably with a major in Trade Policy

Professional experience

Several years of relevant working experience in the field of trade policy advice and/or research, ideally in the context of the Economic Partnership Agreements or comparable Free Trade Agreements

Additional working experience in export promotion/ reducing market access barriers would be an asset

Experience in designing capacity development measures, preferably including digital learning formats, would be an asset

Preferably, several years of project management experience

Ideally, existing networks to relevant stakeholders in the ESA region and good overview know-how of the relevant stakeholder landscape in SADC-EPA / ESA

Other knowledge, additional competences

Excellent communication skills

Team player with interest to work – mostly remotely – with a team of colleagues based on 3 continents

Proficiency in spoken and written English; a good command of further languages (French, Portuguese, German) would be an advantage

Applications should be addressed to: The Human Resources Manager

P / Bag X12, Village

Gaborone

E-mail address: [email protected]

OR

Hand delivered to: 1st floor Morula House, Plot 54358, Prime Plaza, New CBD, Gaborone

Closing date for application is 13 March 2021.

For further information please contact HR unit at 3957400

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.