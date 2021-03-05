The Face of Connectivity

“Sentech is in the business of connecting people”

SENTECH understands that connectivity is about people. As human beings, we are relational creatures and connecting with others is at the core of our humanity. That is why SENTECH’s tag line “connecting you” has stood the test of time. The company is constantly evolving and reinventing itself to provide for and meet the human need of being connected.

The company’s services, whether broadcasting, streaming or smart (cities) communities, are all about connecting people to the information they need. CEO Mlamli Booi says “we have a vision of universal access connectivity, digital inequality must become a thing of the past”. The company has set its heart on connecting the nation and the continent, providing connectivity and access to digital content.

So how does SENTECH fit into this value-chain of productivity?

SENTECH invests in different technology and platforms that drive access to information and converged connectivity. As an entity reporting to the Department of Communication and Digital Technology, SENTECH does not shy from innovation and is determined to be an industry disruptor by providing for and meeting customer needs. With the 4IR well entrenched in our society, we ask what it means for SENTECH. Booi says “4IR for us means reinventing our service offering”.

Streaming services

SENTECH offers a white label Multiscreen Broadcast Platform with the most comprehensive, cost effective and scalable suite of Over-The-Top (OTT) and TV Everywhere products and services.

SENTECH streaming services for inmate matric results announcement

SENTECH provided the Department of Correctional Services with a live stream of inmate matric results to all its stakeholders and live broadcast to nine centres for matriculants. The event was streamed live on the SENTECH.tv platform.

SENTECH 5G

Its pursuit of utilising converged technologies for sustainable cities and communities sees SENTECH partnering with other parties to pilot a smart city, using 5G technology. “Technology is not an end in its own, but a tool to achieve the sustainable development goals that we all aspire to,” says Booi.

SENTECH’s fully fledged “Real” 5G sites went live at its main campus in Radiokop and at NASREC, South West of Johannesburg in 2020.

“Really cool” 5G relies on 5G New Radio (NR) and 5G Standalone (SA) architecture. 5G NR is a new radio access technology that came to effect end of 2017, with large-scale commercial deployments starting towards the end of 2019.

Broadband services

In November 2019, SENTECH launched a new product offering “SENTECH Connect” that provides high speed broadband access and always-on internet connection for government facilities.

Among other things, SENTECH Connect, provides a platform for e-health, e-learning and e-government services. It creates an opportunity for the creation of smart classrooms, smart city services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and improved public safety.

About SENTECH

SENTECH SOC Limited is a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) operating in the broadcasting signal distribution and telecommunications sectors, reporting to the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies. SENTECH began as a technical division of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) responsible for signal distribution services of the Corporation. In 1992, the SABC corporatised the division as SENTECH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation.

In 1996, the SENTECH Act 63 of 1996 was amended, converting SENTECH into a separate public company responsible for providing broadcasting signal distribution services as a “common carrier” to licensed television and radio broadcasters.

SENTECH is licensed to provide Electronic Communications Network Services (ECNS) and Electronic Communications Services (ECS) services as stipulated under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA).

SENTECH is all about connecting you to the world and connecting the world to you.