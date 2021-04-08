Subscribe
Milpark Business School wins Diamond Arrow 2021 award for executive education

Andries Fourie, Head: Executive Education At Milpark Business School
This story is sponsored

PMR.africa has completed its annual national survey assessing academic institutions offering Executive Education (Open, Custom, Online Programmes) in South Africa, and Milpark Business School won the Diamond Arrow 2021 award.

“The awards are the culmination of a research process whereby companies and institutions are rated based on respondents’ perceptions, with a strong focus on evaluating and measuring customer service and customer satisfaction,” according to PMR.africa.

Milpark Business School is proud to rank amongst the top Business Schools in South Africa for Executive Education. Our Executive Education training is designed to help build business acumen and instincts, while developing individual growth and business leadership skills.

Our executive learning experience is aimed at professionals, from entry level management through to executive level, and involves activities that create an experimental learning environment and challenge students to develop new approaches to situations.  

To find out more about what courses we offer please click the link below: https://www.milpark.ac.za/executive-education

You can also email [email protected] to enquire. 


About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

