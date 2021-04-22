Make the right moves with the Standard Bank business credit card

One vital facet of growing your business is to have access to capital at a moment’s notice. A credit card is a valuable and effective tool that helps you to manage your finances and have access to funding when you need it.

As a business owner you want a credit card that gives you control of your spending power when the opportunity or need arises, which is why Standard Bank has launched its new Visa Business Credit Card. ​

Our business credit card not only gives business owners the license to make the right moves, but also gives them access to cash to grow their business and manage spend in real time. With sophisticated business reporting, you will be able to track and monitor spend and running costs, which will empower you to make informed decisions around managing your business.

“The Visa Business Credit Card helps to ensure that our customers are able to run and manage healthy businesses. It offers a convenient way to optimise your cash flow, manage your repayment and monthly fee and manage expenses and card custodians via real-time insights,” says Ethel Nyembe, Head of Group Card & Payments at Standard Bank.

The Standard Bank Visa Business Credit Card also gives you cash flow and liquidity at the ready while being 55 days interest-free, and, with a minimal 5% repayment and low monthly fees, it offers more affordable credit.

“Liquidity is key to achieving business growth and managing business costs. You don’t want your business to be derailed by big purchase items, ad hoc office expenses or unplanned extras. At the same time, you don’t want to miss out on opportunities to grow your business because of a lack of financing.”

Business Credit Card customers can download and use Standard Bank’s mobile banking app or internet banking platform to manage their account, view balances and their latest transactions.

Standard Bank has also ensured that customers who use the Visa Business Credit card on qualifying purchases get added benefit by linking it to the UCount Rewards programme. With UCount Rewards for Business, customers earn up to 1.25% on card purchases, up to R5 per litre of fuel at Caltex and up to 5% at our rewards retailers.

“If you are looking to grow your business by accessing additional funding, the Visa Business Credit Card is one way that will help to get things moving again. Standard Bank is committed to partnering with businesses to provide solutions that will aid their recovery and that of the South African economy,” Nyembe says.

The Standard Bank Visa Business Credit Card is globally accepted.