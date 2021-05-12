MOMENTUM Presents: A three-part podcast series

Covid-19 has disrupted health systems around the world and threatened access to essential health services for women and children. These services — including quality prenatal care, delivery with a skilled birth attendant, breastfeeding support, postnatal care and voluntary family planning — remain vital for the health and wellbeing of mothers and infants, especially during the pandemic. In response, health systems and country leaders are working tirelessly to serve their communities’ needs while also supporting health workers and facilities.

Photo: Soumi Das/Jhpiego

USAID’s MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership is excited to launch a three-part podcast series: MOMENTUM Presents. Featuring country leaders on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response, MOMENTUM Presents will highlight experiences and strategies for maintaining essential maternal, newborn and child health services, family planning and reproductive health services in the face of the pandemic. Podcast guests share how their countries have expanded existing health platforms and quality improvement efforts to maintain safe, high-quality healthcare for women and children. Episodes will explore topics such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); infection prevention control (IPC); services to address gender-based violence; and addressing the needs of adolescents and youth.

Photo: Emmanuel Attramah/PMI Impact Malaria

The first episode features Dr Surendra Sharma, State Team Leader from MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership/Jhpiego in India. Sharma shares how he and his team worked to instill a sense of security among public and private providers to safely deliver care during the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the podcast for more details about innovative approaches to improving water, sanitation and hygiene and infection prevention and control during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to access the first episode of MOMENTUM Presents and read the transcript while you listen.



