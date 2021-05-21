SA Tourism CEO update: Ntshona leaves early

The Board of South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has accepted the request by current CEO, Sisa Ntshona, to vacate his position at the helm of the organisation at the end of May 2021.

Ntshona’s five-year contract comes to an end on 30 September 2021 and the chief executive previously indicated to the South African Tourism Board that he will not be reapplying for the position.

“Sisa recently approached the Board for an earlier exit as he was presented with a new career opportunity that required him to start much sooner than anticipated,” commented Chairperson of the SA Tourism Board, Siyabonga Dube.

“The Board discussed this and agreed to the request, and although it is sad to see him leave the organization, we also appreciate Sisa’s honesty and transparency and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Ntshona was appointed as CEO of SA Tourism for a five-year period in October 2016. Commenting on his time at the organisation, Ntshona said that the four-and-a-half years were a career highlight for him.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at SA Tourism,” said Ntshona. “I’ve met and worked with amazing people in an industry that contributes in so many ways to the financial wellbeing of South Africans. I’m proud to have played a part in the growth of the industry, notwithstanding the challenges we currently face through the Covid-19 [pandemic],” added Ntshona.

The SA Tourism Board also confirmed that the process to appoint the new CEO is well underway.

“The recruitment process to appoint a new CEO began in February this year and over the last few weeks we have interviewed highly respected individuals who we believe can lead the organisation during these challenging times for the industry,” concluded Dube.