Call for Proposals: PYEI

The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his February 2020 State of the Nation Address. The PYEI covers five priority areas of action over the next five years to change the trajectory of youth employment in South Africa:

A national Pathway Management Network to transition young people into the labour market Demand-led training in growth areas of the economy Support for self-employment and youth entrepreneurship Vocational training and workplace experience A National Youth Service.

GIZ has been commissioned by the German Government to support the PMO of the PYEI. The new TC programme “Support to the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (S2PYEI)” supports the PMO in the Presidency with consulting service, training, capacity building measures as well as funding of selected measures, to steer, co-ordinate and manage the implementation of the national initiative. The programme also supports the PMO in identifying and developing new and innovative approaches of financing demand-led qualification measures, i.e. performance-based financing approaches within the training system of South Africa.

S2PYEI seeks the services of a highly skilled and competent service provider with core competencies of facilitation, stakeholder engagement and workstream coordination. GIZ and the PMO seek a service provider for coordination support to rapidly transition young people into income-earning opportunities in the short to medium term specifically focusing on the core interventions outlined in the “Skills Strategy: response to the ERRP”, which is being spearheaded by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). The service provider will be required to support the co-ordination of the existing work–streams and take a leading role in the establishment of new workstreams. Furthermore, the service provider will work closely with the team from DHET responsible for the implementation of the overall plan as well as other members of the task team including, inter alias, those from the PMO in the Presidency and the DEL (in terms of their role in driving the Pathway Management Network, PMN).

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Tender Documents are available to download until 2 July 2021 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/98531.html.

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 9 July 2021. Please quote reference 83384578 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.