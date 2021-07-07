 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

The Undoing: review

0

This story is sponsored

The Undoing is a dark psychological thriller centred around Grace Fraser, played by Hollywood titan and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, whose life is upended when a grisly murder strikes her community. Grace is every bit the typical Manhattan woman — she’s wealthy, a successful  Harvard-educated psychologist, with a loving husband and a son who attends an elite New York school. 

But her life quickly unravels when a woman at her son’s school, Elena Alves, is brutally murdered. 

The Undoing is currently screening on Showmax

Grace’s husband, paediatric oncologist Jonathan Fraser (played by Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant), goes missing after the murder. She realises that her expertise for “reading” people is questionable when her devoted husband of many years is the prime suspect in the murder. Could there be a link between the murder victim and the kind, affable doctor, who to the best of our knowledge are complete strangers? The answer is less obvious than you think. 

Elena is played by Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, who steals the show with her outstanding performance. She brings a depth and complexity to a woman we learn to pity and despise at the same time. 

After years of watching Grant play love interest after love interest in our favourite romcoms, it’s refreshing to watch him tackle a more serious role. Grant rises to the challenge in The Undoing, and it turns out, he can really act (who knew?) 

Jonathan is a complicated character — on the outside, he’s a good husband and father, and a successful doctor who cares deeply about his patients. But Jonathan has secrets, and Grant shows up this duality with spine-chilling authority. 

Kidman is her usual award-winning self, with her convincing portrayal of Grace, whose love for her husband blinds her to his faults. Enter her father, Franklin Reinhart, played with characteristic intensity and intelligence by Donald Sutherland, who has never quite taken a liking to Jonathan. 

Written by David E Kelley, the man behind legendary scripts such as Ally McBeal and Big Little Lies, the writing does not disappoint. It’s thick with intrigue and drama, and will send chills down your spine at every turn. The Undoing is simply unmissable. — Sarah Evans

Check out the trailer here:

To subscribe: https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Zuma’s latest court papers is further testimony to his contempt,...

The former president’s application for rescission is a bid to distort the law and the facts of the matter that earned him a 15-month sentence for contempt, the commission secretary said

ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus

The ANC has resolved that Niehaus’s conduct at Nkandla was in contravention of rule 25.17 of the party’s constitution and warrants disciplinary action

An email to His Majesty, King Mswati III of eSwatini

Eswatini’s acting prime minister recently encouraged citizens to make use of an email address to express their concerns

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated — interim PM

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×