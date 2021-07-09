 Subscribe or Login

The Lord of the Rings: review

The main character Frodo Baggins is spectacularly played by Elijah Wood
The Lord of the Rings:  review

The Lord of the Rings, the magisterial trilogy (The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King) based on the books of JRR Tolkien, is coming to Showmax in July. The prequel, The Hobbit trilogy, An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of the Five Armies is also on Showmax.

Lord of the Rings is set in “Middle-Earth”, in a time before humankind ruled the world, when dwarves, elves, wizards and all manner of magical beings reigned. 

Their leaders were given eight powerful rings with which to govern the Earth. But secretly, a ninth ring, more powerful than all the others, was formed by a dark wizard. The ring has been lying dormant for years before it is stumbled upon by the creature Gollum, endangering the safety of all of Middle-Earth. 

The ring must now be destroyed, and a group of Hobbits — short, human-like simpletons — take on this dangerous mission. They are led by Frodo Baggins, played by Elijah Wood, and his humble gardener, Samwise Gamgee, played by Sean Astin. 

They’ve got backup from a team of powerful mythical beings, but ultimately, the ring’s power can only be tamed by the humblest of creatures — the Hobbits — who can resist its seductive pull. At its heart, The Lord of the Rings is about the friendship between Frodo and Samwise, and how the smallest among us can achieve great things. 

It takes them on a treacherous task, and the groundbreaking CGI in the film helped to create terrifying adversaries such as the dreaded orcs. It was shot on the gorgeous plains of New Zealand, and the trilogy has an incredible score (composer Howard Shore won multiple Academy Awards for the music). 

But the true magic of The Lord of the Rings is in the casting. Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Kate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean and Christopher Lee are just some of the all-star cast. With Peter Jackson’s direction, they’ve brought a magical tale to life that is, at its core, very human. 

The trilogy won 17 Oscars  and is still considered one of the most influential film series ever produced. This is an ultimate epic fantasy binge! — Sarah Evans

