Changing the face of the fishing industry

Oceana Group is the largest fishing company in Africa and ranked among the most empowered companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The group has established many initiatives that have motivated upliftment and transformation within the sector.

Gender representation has been one of the key building blocks for Oceana’s success. True inclusion, representation and equality come with meaningful recognition, acceptance and appreciation of the tangible and intangible value that women impart in any organisation.

At Oceana, women play an immensely important role across all areas and regions of its business. This is indisputably a very large part of what makes the Oceana Group the successful listed entity that it is. We celebrate and pay tribute to the women within our organisation. This company would not be what it is today without all the women and women leaders of Oceana, across our manufacturing sites, vessels and across all our business units, who all contribute meaningfully to the success of our business globally. Visit https://oceana.co.za/