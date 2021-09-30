 Subscribe or Login

Nothing stops Gijima’s run as it wins major awards in the ICT space

Shubna Harilal, Managing Director for Gijima Technology Solutions
This story is sponsored

• The leading black owned ICT provider is on an unparalleled run as it scoops major  Awards and Certifications 

• Hot on the heels of winning SAP “Time of Value” Award, Gijima scoops coveted  Microsoft Managing Directors Partner of the year award 

• This achievement is testament to Gijima being the leading digital transformation  evangelists — bringing exemplified tech intensity to Africa 

• The South African ICT sector must brace itself for more coming from Gijima. 

Gijima, the South African-owned leading ICT provider and Systems Integrator is on an  unparalleled run, leaving its peers on the starting blocks as it scoops multiple awards in just  two consecutive weeks in the ICT space. The company is poised not to let anything  stand on its way to being the biggest black-owned ICT service provider in Africa.  

In just under a week, Gijima has scooped lucrative awards — the recent and most prestigious  being the Microsoft Managing Directors Partner of the year Award at the Awards ceremony on Tuesday. This award, the highest in the Microsoft ecosystem, confirms that Gijima is on a run of its own when it comes to assisting organisations to digitally transform their business, leading with Microsoft Solutions. 

The Microsoft acknowledgement comes hot on the heels of Gijima winning the SAP award  in the “Time to Value” category for the rollout of the Lenmed SAP Project, and it was a  finalist in the “Innovation” category for its Gauteng Department of Health SAP project.  

Gijima’s Group Chief Executive Maphum Nxumalo said about this achievement:  “These awards show that we are in a class of our own. The hard work that we put through to build a Gijima of the future, today is starting to show fruition. We are not a business  that is stuck on a treadmill of yesterday’s market; this shows that anyone who trusts us  with their business solutions will be getting the best, and award-winning, service delivery.”  

Managing Director of Gijima Technology Solutions Shubna Harilal did not hold back about the  achievements: “This award places Gijima on a global map of being one of the best Microsoft  partners coming out of the African continent. What is more fulfilling is that just a few months back we were the only company to achieve the Microsoft Advanced Specialization for Information Protection and Governance as well as for Identity and Access Management. It is a testament to our focus and growth within Microsoft security and our strong  alignment with Microsoft within this space.” 

Partners that attain an Advanced Specialisation are regarded as having been validated in their capability to deliver exceptional services due to their deep knowledge in a specific area. 

“These accolades are a reflection of the investment that we are making in our people and  partners, that have a net positive impact on our customers by simplifying their  transformation journey. It further solidifies our view of being a purpose-driven organisation and proves beyond any shadow of a doubt that when we set out to take our solutions to the customer, we do it with the determination to achieve the best,” said Harilal. 

Gijima, the 100% South Africa-owned, and Level 1 B-BBEE company is positioning itself to be a giant African ICT provider, and these accolades with Microsoft and SAP are in line with its Vision 2025 strategy of growing the company. This has also been evident in their  acquisition and the magnitude of the deals won. These achievements couldn’t have come  at a better time for the company and, as pundits believe, it seems that the ICT sector has not heard the last from Gijima.

