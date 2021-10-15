Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today.

The job market has become increasingly competitive in recent years. The Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and global recession of 2020 have caused an uncertain outlook for the labour market and accelerated the onset of the future of work. “With fewer employment opportunities in South Africa and employers demanding a strong set of skills, new graduates find it increasingly challenging to find employment,” says Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University.

On top of a diminishing job market, the hiring landscape is also changing. Roles that in the past only required primarily undergraduate degrees are advancing and requiring a postgraduate qualification as a minimum. She adds: “More employers are realising that the enhanced capabilities of candidates with postgraduate degrees are translating into positive impacts across the board, which is why they are raising the bar in terms of requirements.”

Graduates are realising the advantage that lifelong learning offers in shaping a successful career in an ever-changing world and are considering pursuing a postgraduate qualification before entering the working world. “With so many qualified graduates jostling for a limited number of positions, having a postgraduate degree under one’s belt can hold the key to securing full-time employment and a better chance of being promoted in the future,” notes Dr Mensah.

Universities are also deeply committed to providing experiential learning opportunities that cultivate innovative, entrepreneurial mindsets and enhance the readiness of graduates for life and work. On the African continent, Nelson Mandela University is at the forefront of research in a range of fields, including ocean science, nanotechnology, women and gender studies, and marine robotics.

Specialist skills and knowledge

New careers are emerging faster than ever as a result of rapidly advancing innovation and technology. Future businesses will require super-skilled, next-generation candidates to fulfil these roles. In a World Economic Forum report, The Future of Jobs, the top skills employers see as rising in prominence by 2025 include critical thinking and analysis, as well as problem-solving and skills in self-management such as active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility.

These are the very skills postgraduate qualifications aim to cultivate. Dr Mensah adds: “Pursuing a postgraduate degree increases a graduate’s level of specialist knowledge and equips them to become a true expert in their field. Not only does a postgraduate qualification offer a deeper understanding in an area of specialisation, but it also nurtures natural intellectual curiosity and equips graduates with an array of vital sought-after skills that are valued in the workplace.”

Lifelong learning experiences

Continuing to learn throughout one’s life to foster continuous development and skills needed for employment and personal fulfilment is perhaps the approach graduates need to take to be able to excel in an automated world.

Dr Mensah observes: “The majority of students study towards an undergraduate degree primarily to fulfil a minimum requirement for their career field. Choosing to study further on a lifelong learning journey presents an opportunity for graduates to enhance their personal and professional development, empowering them to change the world for the better.”

From honours to doctoral level, Nelson Mandela University offers quality and accredited postgraduate qualifications that enable graduates to build on their success and accelerate their career advancement.

