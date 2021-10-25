 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

MoU signing between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the ICGEB

0

This story is sponsored

In the current context of vaccine nationalism, in which developing countries cannot afford highly-priced innovative medicines manufactured in the US and Europe, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering (ICGEB) is one of the organisations actively developing biotechnology innovations solely for the  benefit of the developing countries.

ICGEB was created by the United Nations in 1983 to facilitate biotechnology developments in the developing world. Its council of scientific advisors comprises some of the world’s top scientists, including Nobel prize-winners for medicine. It has three global centres — Trieste in Italy, New Delhi in India, and Cape Town in Africa.

Its Director-General Dr Lawrence Banks is signing an agreement with the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Cape Town on Wednesday, witnessed by Dr Phil Mjwara, Director-General of the Department of Science and Innovation. This ground-breaking agreement will see the university partnering with local companies to develop advanced biotherapeutics (biosimilars for the treatment of diabetes, arthritis, cancer and others).

The UKZN, represented by its Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation, Professor Mosa Moshabela, and the Dean of the School of Clinical Medicine, Professor Ncoza Dlova, will be responsible for conducting clinical trials within the next year. This will allow for the first time access for poor people to these expensive lifesaving medicines. AfricaBio, through its President, Dr Nhlanhla Msomi, is facilitating this collaboration.

There will soon be other partnerships with the universities of Limpopo, Venda and Walter Sisulu (Eastern Cape), as the biotechnology innovation landscape is re-positioned to benefit the poor in a partnership that also includes local industry.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Andries Tatane’s spirit will drive fight against ANC in Ficksburg

M&G Premium

The nascent Setsoto Service Delivery Forum is confident it can remove the ‘failing ANC’ in the chronically mismanaged Free State municipality

Paddy Harper: On gleeful politicians and headless chickens

M&G Premium

Paddy Harper doesn’t know who to vote for yet, since the Dagga Party isn’t contesting his ward, but right now what to order for lunch is a more pressing concern

Malema: ANC will use load-shedding to steal votes

While on the campaign trail in the Eastern Cape, EFF leader Julius Malema, without evidence, claimed the ANC was planning to use rolling blackouts to ‘steal votes’

Khaya Koko: The looting isn’t over until the fat belly...

M&G Premium

A song about Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane preventing looting was way off the mark in a province riddled with corruption and theft

Eskom will try to avoid blackouts during local government elections

Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said the ailing state power utility’s staff would be on standby as South Africans cast their votes on 1 November
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×