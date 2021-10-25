The device designed for the trailblazers has arrived

The foldable smartphone that has captured the attention of the world is inspired by a simple thought: is good, good enough? With the vision to create much more than just good, Samsung designed the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. It has met and exceeded all expectations — in the most remarkable ways. Imagine a smartphone, tablet and PC experience in one eye-catching device that fits comfortably in your hands. That’s the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Impressively, it also includes the option of the world-first S Pen1 support on a foldable device, with the S Pen Foldable edition and S Pen Pro — designed to enhance the device’s infinite possibilities.

For the many fans of Samsung’s famed S Pen, the experience of using it on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, will be an utterly rewarding journey. The S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition completely enhance a device that is already ground-breaking. For the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung renewed its S-Pen technology to make it more optimised for enhanced performance such as less latency and super precision. It also comes with a finely tuned-up pen tip structure to deliver excellent drawing and writing experiences on the foldable screen surface. Anyone that is already impressed by their new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can also take advantage of fully optimised S-Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers.

On the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s massive Main Screen, it’s easier than ever for you to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails, and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G users can also power their creativity and productivity with the S-Pen. Additionally, both the S-Pen Fold Edition and S-Pen Pro feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect the device’s Main Screen for peace of mind while using the S-Pen. This is Samsung’s best S-Pen experience yet, with even lower latency, 2.8 ms, for true-to-life composition, ensuring that note-taking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive. Made for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s innovative shape, Samsung is also offering a case that protects the front and rear, and includes a dedicated S Pen Fold Edition holder.

Amazingly, Samsung has also made it easier to own these devices without waiting for your next upgrade. You can now trade in2 any of your pre-loved Samsung or non-Samsung devices ranging from smartphones and watches, tablets, laptops as well as wearables, and get cash back per device that can be used towards your new Galaxy purchase. There are over 6 000 devices that can be traded in2 as a great way to get your new Galaxy device for less.

Find out more about the Samsung Trade-in Programme and how it can place a smartphone like no other in your hands.

1S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S-Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

2Trade-in value dependent on the condition of the original phone