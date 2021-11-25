GIZ – Call for Proposals

 Subscribe or Login

Contract: 83397939

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, through its project “Supporting sustainability aspects in the implementation of EU Economic Partnership Agreements”, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), cordially invites interested and qualified consulting firms to send in a proposal:

FOR A COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS OF CIVIL SOCIETY’S PERSPECTIVES ON THE SADC ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT (EPA) AND SUPPORT TO CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT OF CSOS.

Following the signature of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between six SADC Member States (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa) on the one hand, and the European Union (EU) on the other and its provisional application since October 2016, GIZ commenced a global project operating under the title “Supporting sustainability aspects in the implementation of EU Economic Partnership Agreements (NEW)”. The overall objective of the project is to foster EPA implementation by regional organisations, their member states, the private sector and civil society in a way that supports sustainable development. Its geographical focus is on Southern Africa (SADC EPA), Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) and the Caribbean (CARIFORUM EPA). 

The objective of this initiative is to develop the capacity of the civil society in six SADC EPA countries (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa) to be able to play a more effective advocacy role in the sustainable implementation and monitoring of the SADC EPA.  This will be done through awareness-raising webinars and a comprehensive analysis of the perspectives of civil society actors from these countries on the SADC EPA and its impact on social, ecological and economic development.  The analysis is aimed at contributing to the development of a well-informed civil society that can meaningfully engage with policymakers and regional organisations on matters related to potentials and risks of the SADC EPA to sustainable development.

Please refer to the below link to access the tender documents and further information: 

https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/comprehensive-analysis-civil-societys-perspectives-esa-epa-and-support-capacity-development-csos/

The deadline for this call for proposals and the submission of tender documents as specified in the Terms of Reference, Invitation letter to bid is no later than 10 December 2021, 5pm at email [email protected] 

