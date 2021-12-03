 Subscribe or Login

Request for quotation – reviewing of 10 custom-designed sputum collection booths

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies sputum collection as a high-risk activity. Research indicates that many South African healthcare institutions make use of suboptimal facilities for sputum collection. These include washrooms, or patient bedsides. The Infection Policy Control (IPC) measures stipulate that proper infection control measures need to be observed when collecting sputum and ideally should be done in a properly designated area.

Following a risk assessment of facilities in eThekwini metro and KwaZulu-Natal, a total of 10 facilities were selected for the placement of 10 mechanical sputum booths. These facilities are as follows: RK Khan Gateway, Mpumalanga clinic, Haley Stott clinic, Addington gateway, Inanda CHC, Hlengisizwe CHC, Verulam clinic, Addington hospital, Amaoti clinic and Clairwood gateway.

With the support of the Global Fund (GF), the National Department of Health (NDoH) through TB HIV Care is requesting quotations from qualified consultants (individuals or firms) to conduct an assessment of the safety, feasibility and cost effectiveness of 10 custom-designed sputum collection booths placed in 10 facilities in eThekwini metro and KwaZulu-Natal.

For more details, click here

The assignment will be conducted at a level of effort not more than two months starting in January 2021.

Interested parties are invited to submit enquiries directly to: Ms Amanda Fononda. Email: [email protected]

The closing date for quotations is 15 December 2021, and they must be emailed to [email protected]

Email subject line to reflect as: Sputum booth evaluation: eThekwini

