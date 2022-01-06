Project Officer: Survey Logistics and Procurement – KAZA TFCA Aerial Survey 2021-2022

WWF Namibia is seeking to fill a contractual position of Project Officer for up to 22 months on behalf of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) Secretariat and Partner States. The position is based in Kasane, Botswana with possible travel to the other KAZA Partner States of Angola, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The main purpose of the position is to support the Aerial Survey Coordinator in logistics planning, procurement of goods and services and administrative duties towards the successful implementation of a synchronized and coordinated KAZA-wide aerial survey of elephants. We are looking to hire a committed, competent person with in-depth knowledge of work of this nature.

Background

In April 2019, the KAZA Ministerial Committee approved the KAZA Strategic Planning Framework for the Conservation and Management of Elephants. One of the key objectives of the framework is to maintain and manage KAZA TFCA’s elephants as one contiguous population. A key strategic activity under this objective is the implementation of synchronised and coordinated aerial surveys to determine numbers and seasonal distribution of elephants and other large herbivores in KAZA TFCA.

The Position

The Project Officer will report to the Aerial Survey Coordinator and under his/her direction, be responsible for managing project logistics, procurement of goods and services and administration to successfully implement the aerial survey according to the survey design and in compliance with the CITES MIKE aerial survey standards. S/he will also be responsible for coordinating key stakeholders. Overall project oversight will be provided through a technical steering committee.

A competitive remuneration package will be offered to the successful applicant.

Applications for the position should be made to the Project Administrator, KAZA Aerial Survey, For Attention Ms Shereen Pieterse at [email protected] on or before 20 January 2021. Detailed Terms of Reference for the position can be viewed here: https://kavangozambezi.org/images/2021/Terms-of-Reference_Aerial-Survey-Project-Officer_17-December-2021_English.pdf

Oficial de Projecto: Levantamento de Logística e Aquisições

Levantamento Aéreo do KAZA TFCA 2021-2022

A WWF Namíbia está procurando preencher uma posição contractual de Oficial de Projecto por 22 meses em nome do Secretariado da Área de Conservação Transfronteiriça do Kavango Zambeze (KAZA TFCA) e Estados Parceiros. A posição é baseada em Kasane, Botswana com possível viagens para os outros Estados Parceiros do KAZA, Angola, Namíbia, Zâmbia e Zimbabwe. O principal objectivo do cargo é apoiar o Coordenador de Levantamento Aéreo no planeamento logístico, aquisição de bens e serviços e deveres administrativos para a implementação bem-sucedida de um levantamento aéreo sincronizado e coordenado de elefantes em todo o KAZA. Procuramos contractar uma pessoa comprometida, competente e com profundo conhecimento de trabalhos desta natureza.

Historial

Em Abril de 2019, o Comitê Ministerial do KAZA aprovou a Estrutura de Planeamento Estratégico do KAZA para a Conservação e Gestão de Elefantes. Um dos principais objectivos da estrutura é manter e gerir os elefantes do KAZA TFCA como uma população contígua. Uma actividade estratégica chave sob este objectivo é a implementação de levantamentos aéreos sincronizados e coordenados para determinar o número e distribuição sazonal de elefantes e outros grandes herbívoros no KAZA TFCA.

A posição

O Oficial de Projecto reportará ao Coordenador de Levantamento Aéreo e, sob sua direcção, será responsável por gerir a logística do projecto, aquisição de bens e serviços e administração para implementar com sucesso o levantamento aéreo de acordo com o desenho do levantamento e em conformidade com a antena CITES MIKE padrões de pesquisa. Ele / ela também será responsável pela coordenação das principais partes interessadas. A supervisão geral do projecto será fornecida por meio de um comitê técnico de orientação.

Um pacote de remuneração competitivo será oferecido ao candidato selecionado.

As candidaturas para o cargo devem ser feitas ao Administrador do Projecto, KAZA Aerial Survey, Para Atenção, Sra. Shereen Pieterse em [email protected] antes de 20 de Janeiro de 2021. Os Termos de Referência para o cargo podem ser vistos aqui: https://kavangozambezi.org/images/2021/Terms-of-Reference_Project-Officer-Aerial-Survey_17-December-2021_Portuguese-1.pdf.