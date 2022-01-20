GIZ – Vacancy announcement – Technical advisor, leather value chain

Project Description

The programme “Cooperation for the Enhancement of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Economic Integration” (CESARE) supports SADC in economic development as well as good governance. Its main cooperation partner is the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana. The programme is further implemented in cooperation with national governments of the SADC Member States, relevant industry associations, private sector companies and civil society.

One of the four measures of CESARE is composed by the Joint Action “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors (SIPS) in the SADC region”. This Private Sector Development component is co-financed by the EU and the German Government. GIZ is responsible for the implementation of two result areas of SIPS: 1) to enhance the private sector participation in the regional pharmaceutical and medical value chains, specifically (a) Anti-Retroviral (ARV) Value Chain as well as the regional (b) Covid-19-relevant Medical and Pharmaceutical Products (CMPP) Value Chains and 2) to enhance private sector participation in the regional Leather Value Chain.

The position described below is situated within SIPS and focuses on promoting the regional Leather value chain (VC) via a cluster approach.

A strategy based on the cluster approach has been adopted for the Leather value chain. A detailed value chain analysis has been conducted in 2021 and an inception report established pointing out a strategic orientation for each step of the value chain. The cluster approach should allow implementation of tailor-made strategies per group of countries and linked clusters. The implementation of the strategy on cluster level will be supported by a consulting company by March 2022. The candidate will be required to achieve the defined objectives of the various clusters in close cooperation with the project team. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH therefore invites suitably qualified, experienced, innovative individuals to apply for the position of:

TECHNICAL ADVISOR – Leather Value Chain (* 2)

Job Title : Technical Advisor – Leather Value Chain

Job Category : Professional, Band 4

Location : Gaborone, Botswana

Project : GIZ – CESARE component for “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors (SIPS)”

Duration : 01.03.2022 until 28.02.2023

Key Responsibilities;

You will work as a regional advisor in the leather value chain (composed of four colleagues) within SIPS, cooperating with the Leather technical team leader and reporting to the SIPS Project Executive Manager. The overall objective of your role is to design, support and implement project activities and additionally to monitor activities of implementing consultancies, ensuring the successful launch of the proposed strategy and operations, to increase sustainable value creation and to enhance the participation of the regional private sector in the Leather Value Chain within the SADC region.

You will be based in Gaborone working within the GIZ team and acting as a counterpart for other implementing consulting companies. The position requires regular business travel within the SADC region (if no travel restrictions prevail due to the pandemic).

Responsibilities include in detail:

Conduct project planning, implementation and monitoring activities of the Leather Value Chain promotion.

Strengthen and assist the Leather technical team leader in overall financial management, operational planning, and reporting.

Cooperate closely with the consulting company and its team leader for the implementation of the envisaged cluster activities.

Monitoring of defined results and deliverables of the individual consulting company and establishing an early warning system, should deviations arise from the project plan, ensuring immediate intervention. Assembly of a Technical steering committee, for bi-monthly project oversight and monitoring meetings with the individual consulting company, these will include regular site visits.

Preparation of approval documents, for achieved milestones by the consultancies.

Engage in a coordination function for the successful implementation of the Leather Value Chain at the regional level in cooperation with the consulting companies.

Prepare and assist inputs for various project reports, specifically for various stakeholders, (SADC, EU, BMZ), further concluding additional reports required by the Leather technical team leader and SIPS Project Executive Manager.

Drive knowledge management processes, including document management, result-oriented monitoring and quality management.

Identify, engage and manage external Leather value chain stakeholders including the coordination of potential (joint) activities for the promotion of value chain enhancement.

Support the close coordination with beneficiaries and the private sector in preparing, monitoring and updating the strategy and activities of the project

Support and coordinate with the organization, project-related interventions with the private sector, specifically dialogues between private/public sector in areas of training, policy advice, procurement and financial grants.

Requirements:

Qualification

Degree in Business Management and project management, (manufacturing, industrial engineering, processing, technologies or similar)

Leather related industry education would be beneficial

Program management education would be advantageous

Professional experience

Relevant work experience in project management in private sector institutions or non-Governmental or developmental cooperation organisations

Knowledge of value chain promotion activities and cluster approach.

Experience with private sector development and trade promotion with a minimum of five years of experience in the field of the leather value chain.

Experience with financial gearing instruments for promoting the private sector.

Work experience in monitoring and steering of similar project activities.

Experience with stakeholders, organizations, processes and mechanisms in the leather value chain.

Knowledge of structures, procedures and operations for other international donor groups.

Working experience with GIZ and/ or other development organizations or consulting companies especially in private sector development and/ or rural development would be beneficial.

Working experience in Sub-Saharan Africa. Additional regions within the African continent would be to a great benefit.

In-depth knowledge of the SADC region and/ or individual Member states is an asset.

Other knowledge, additional competences

Proficiency in English is required. Advanced skills in another SADC language (French, Portuguese) is an asset.

Ability to work in a dynamic team, intercultural and social competence, strong communication skills, flexibility and patience.

Very good knowledge of ICT technologies and computer applications (e.g. Microsoft Office, MS Teams, Project Planning and Monitoring Tools, e.g. Tola Data or MS Projects)

Applications should be addressed to: The Human Resources Manager

P / Bag X12, Village

Gaborone

E-mail address: [email protected]

OR

Hand delivered to: 1st floor Morula House, Plot 54358, Prime Plaza, New CBD, Gaborone

Closing date for application is 11 February 2022

For further information please contact HR unit at 3957400

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

GIZ Botswana is an equal opportunity employer, therefore it encourages applications from all qualified and eligible candidates regardless of their gender, religion/belief, origin, disability, and/or any other minority group. We are committed to creating an inclusive working environment for all employees.