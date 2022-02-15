Here’s why this crypto sector is outperforming Bitcoin

Last year we saw the great migration towards cryptocurrency adoption begin. This extended further than even Bitcoin. Altcoins and specific sectors within the crypto market were actually outperforming grandaddy Bitcoin in impressive ways.

However, there is one sector that continues to outperform the rest — the smart contract sector.

Today, the total value of all cryptocurrencies is over $1.9-trillion, making the crypto market one of the fastest-growing investment areas of all time. And just like the stock market, the crypto market has developed its own unique sectors. In the stock market, you’ll find loads of different sectors with companies solving similar problems. Today, the crypto space is no different, with cryptocurrency projects aiming to solve a range of problems being grouped together into sectors.



Namely, these sectors include payments-focused coins, decentralised finance (DeFi), Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well as smart contract cryptocurrencies.

The smart contract focused cryptocurrencies which make up their own sector, include the crypto projects that are building the blockchain-based foundations for nearly all of the other crypto sectors mentioned above to operate on.

What are smart contracts?

A smart contract is not a legal contract, making its name slightly confusing. It’s actually a programme that lives on the blockchain, an online record of transactions and programs. It enables software developers to build blockchain-based applications on top of them. Think of it the same way software development teams can build applications that run on your phone. This attribute makes this sector one of the most foundational in the crypto space and is why it outperformed Bitcoin by more than four times over the last year.

These blockchain-based applications are useful tools because they automatically run when predetermined conditions are met. That means less human error and more efficiency.

For example, a smart contract could streamline staff payments. A regular system pays the staff on the 25th of each month; the “condition” is the 25th equals payday. A smart contract could expand the company’s options for payment conditions — staff could be paid by the week, day, hour, minute or even second. As soon as the condition is met, they are paid.

This is an overly simplified example but it gets the idea of what automated blockchain-based systems can do.

Why do these smart contract cryptocurrencies have value?

Imagine a world where a large financial transaction no longer requires lawyers, escrow accounts, agents and other go-betweens, who all take a slice of your money. Think of a world where ownership of property can be transferred digitally and in a matter of seconds over the internet. This is the world that smart contract-based applications aim to build and the foundations are being laid right now on the blockchain.

This is starting to become a reality with smart contract enabled blockchains. In fact, developers are building programmes on top of these blockchains that can do far more than just send and receive cryptocurrency.

Smart contracts have also enabled DeFi and NFTs to become multi-billion dollar industries. With all the possibilities that smart contracts enable, it’s no question that they offer immense value to the market.

How do I invest in the smart contract sector?

There are so many smart contract platforms out there that it’s difficult to pick the one that will win.

Ethereum was the very first cryptocurrency with smart contract capabilities. Since then we have seen the likes of Solana, Luna, Cardano and Avalanche going mainstream and experiencing exponential growth.

“We are seeing this trend continue during 2022 with the rise of even more smart contract platforms. While this is great for the industry, this makes it even harder to decide which will be the winner. Similar to early internet companies in the 90s there were many companies that did very well early on but eventually, only a few become successful in the long-term — the same holds true for cryptocurrencies,” says Chris Beamish, an Investment Analyst at Revix.

One tried and tested method to ensure you always hold the winners long term is to hold a diversified bundle of the top assets that rebalance every month.

Luckily, these products exist in the land of cryptocurrencies as well. Through Revix, a Cape Town-based investment firm, it’s possible to invest in a diverse selection of top-performing cryptocurrencies without having to predict which one will perform the best.

For those familiar with investments, Revix’s crypto Bundles achieve the same outcome as a low-cost diversified index fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In the case of smart contracts, Revix has made it simple for you by offering its customers access to a ready-made Smart Contract Bundle that holds the most reputable cryptocurrencies in the smart contract sector. This Bundle automatically rebalances every month to make sure you are always up to date with the fast-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

How well has this Revix Smart Contract Bundle performed?

As seen below, the Revix Smart Contract Bundle has performed incredibly well since its inception.

The Smart Contract Bundle outperformed Bitcoin by an astonishing margin. A mere $100 Bundle investment would’ve made you more than $313 000 over the course of five years. In the same time period, Bitcoin only managed to deliver you $11 400.

“The beauty of this product is that you don’t have to stress about constantly keeping up to date with the market. You can simply invest in the Smart Contract Bundle and know that Revix’s system will make sure you are holding all the possible winners at all times,” says Beamish. “Not only do you not have to waste time worrying about who will win, but you also would’ve generated returns of over 185% a year for the past five years,” Beamish continues.

What is the Revix Smart Contract Bundle made up of?

The Revix Smart Contract Bundle provides equally weighted exposure to the top five smart contract-focused cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana and Luna. If you believe in a future that’s interconnected, automated and decentralised then this Bundle is for you.



