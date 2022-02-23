Budget Breakfast 2022

On Thursday 24 February 2022, Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited will host the Budget Breakfast with the South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The breakfast follows the minister’s first full budget speech, which he presented to Parliament on Wednesday 23 February 2022.

Guests attending the event include Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo and SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, along with various business leaders, academics, analysts and members of NGOs and the media, including community media.

The event is being held live with a limited in-person audience due to Covid-19 regulations at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 7pm until 8pm.

The breakfast will be broadcast live across various media platforms including SABC 2 Morning Live, Radio Zibonele, Bush Radio and Voice of the Cape.