Subscribe

Special Reports

WBS partners with BMF to advance leadership transformation in South Africa

Members of Wits Business School and the Black Management Forum at the signing of the historic accord between the two organisations
0

This story is sponsored

Wits Business School (WBS) has signed a partnership agreement with the Black Management Forum (BMF) which both parties have described as a “historic moment”. 

Welcoming the attendees at a signing ceremony held at WBS, Professor Maurice Radebe, Head and Director of WBS, paid tribute to the 46-year-old legacy of the BMF in creating a nurturing environment for young black business leaders both during and post-apartheid.

President of the BMF Andile Nomlala and Professor Maurice Radebe, Head and Director of WBS, with the signed agreement

“The BMF has played a critical role in South Africa over the decades in nurturing a culture of excellence among black managers and leaders. This partnership represents a meeting of minds as we both strive towards nurturing and mentoring the next generation of leaders, and by so doing honouring the vision of founding fathers of the BMF,” he said.

The BMF, founded in 1976 as a support group to address the challenges or corporate structures in South Africa, now stands for the development and empowerment of managerial leadership in advancing socio-economic transformation. 

In his address, President of the BMF Mr Andile Nomlala, reflected on the importance for executive and management education to focus on transformation as well as identifying economic interventions to take South Africa out of the “quagmire” it finds itself in. 

He referred to the recent release of the first Zondo Commission reports as a background to the need for business leaders to move the country forward. 

“At BMF we are no longer looking at a narrow agenda of transformation in corporate South Africa alone, we now have a bigger responsibility of looking at transformation in the broader South African context. We now need to move forward with a critical mass of capable, skilled, well-equipped, well-grounded and ethical leaders, rather than drown in politically driven cadre deployment.

“The bigger vision of the BMF is now to become the problem solvers, and this is why we have chosen to forge a long-lasting partnership with Wits Business School.”

The agreement will see the two organisations collaborate on a bursary scheme to grant access to deserving BMF members to enrol for a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDBA) or a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at WBS.  

In addition, WBS and the BMF will co-design a short Executive Education course, as well as a series of masterclasses, with a strong emphasis on leadership transformation and ethics for the benefit of BMF members.

“This historic agreement combines the vision that the leadership at BMF has created over the years with the reputation and skills capacity at Wits Business School,” said Nomlala. “Wits has given us this opportunity and we will take it with both hands. We see this partnership as a catalyst for lasting change in our country.” 

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

South Africa’s support for strong, global plastic treaty hailed as...

Last year, leaked documents showed that the country was rejecting the proposed treaty

July riots: ‘Police confiscated and burned our food’

The police inaction during the July unrest might have seemed unusual for South Africa, but in Soweto, its par for the course

Plastic waste is a planetary crisis

A United Nations meeting in Kenya is a step towards developing a legally binding global treaty that will decisively tackle plastic pollution

KZN blackisting fail lets PPE looters off the hook

M&G PREMIUM

No KwaZulu-Natal departments have yet initiated a blacklisting process against those implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s personal protective equipment fraud report

Treasury needs to be braver, but Godongwana’s neutral budget is...

The government has finally started to recognise the importance of SMMEs in job creation, the business bounce-back scheme being a case in point
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×