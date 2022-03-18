Lungile Thabethe styles out in style with the Samsung AirDresser

Renowned for consistently seeking out ways to innovate appliances to better fit consumer needs and preferences, Samsung caught the designer eye of Lungile Thabete with The AirDresser. The dynamic founder of Glaze Home Décor and Creative Maverick proudly introduced her many followers on Instagram to the appliance that added an instant upgrade to her already stylish home.

For Lungile, this intelligent approach to in-home clothing care is a must-have. She describes it as a “sleekly designed smart closet that allows you to care for delicate clothing items from the comfort and convenience of your home”. The fact that it doesn’t require any plumbing only enhanced her enthusiastic view of this on-trend innovation.

Lungile shared its highlights, including the JetSteam capability, which allows you to gently care for your clothing, saving you time spent on machine washing, and ensuring your delicate garments are freshened up with a touch of a button. Importantly, it protects you against 99.9% of germs, bacteria and allergens.

The AirDresser also removes unwanted smells by deodorising and sanitising clothes and linen to keep them fresh. Another major plus point for her was the AI Dry technology that uses a humidity sensor to dry clothes quickly and gently.

To add to the convenience, SmartThings Clothing Care works with smart Samsung washers and dryers, as well as this amazing AirDresser, so you can sort it all out with ease. The AI Pattern feature can recommend cycles for your wash based your usage patterns. This innovative method of caring for clothes is made even better with the efficiency and convenience of the SmartThings app on your smartphone. This is another reason why Lungile calls the AirDresser a “smart home essential”.

Available in the awe-inspiring Crystal Mirror colour, the AirDresser resembles a stylish, contemporary wardrobe that fits seamlessly into any home, and as it is fitted with a water tank, there is no need for it to be plumbed in.

