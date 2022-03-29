Subscribe

Summons in the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng Division, Pretoria) Case No. 57321/2020

In the matter between: –

LIZA JOHANNA MMAMAKHUDU MOTHIBA                                                       Plaintiff

and

ARONE ANTONIO SITIE         Defendant

TO:  The Sheriff or his/her Deputy 

INFORM ARONE ANTONIO SITOE an adult male whose full and further particulars are to the Plaintiff unknown (hereinafter referred to as “the Defendant”);

THAT LIZA JOHANNA MMAMAKHUDU (Identity number:- 590924 0731 080) an employed adult female residing at 72218 Block VV Soshanguve hereby institutes action against him in which action the Plaintiff prays for the following relief:-

  1. A decree of divorce,
  2. Division of joint estate;
  3. That the Respondent pay the costs of the divorce action in the event of the action being opposed;
  4. Further and/or alternative relief

INFORM the Defendant further, that if it disputes the claim and wishes to defend the action, the Defendant shall:

  1. Within twenty one (21) days of publication upon the Defendant of this Summons, serve a copy of notice of its intention to defend on the attorneys of the Plaintiff and file the notice with the Registrar of the above Honourable Court at the High Court Building, Cnr. Madiba and Paul Kruger Streets, Pretoria which notice shall give an address (not being a post office or poste restante) referred to in Rule 19(3), for the service upon the Defendant of all notices and documents in the action; and
  1. Thereafter, and within twenty (20) days after serving and filing a notice of intention to defend as aforesaid, file with the Registrar and serve upon the Plaintiff a plea, exception or notice to strike out, with or without a counterclaim.

INFORM the Defendant further that if it fails to serve and file a notice as aforesaid, judgment as claimed may be given against it without further notice to the Defendant, or if after having served and filed such notice, the Defendant fails to plead, except, make application to strike out or counterclaim, judgment may be given against the Defendant.

AND immediately thereafter serve on the Defendant a copy of this Summons and return the same to the Registrar with whatsoever you have done thereupon.

DATED AT PRETORIA ON THIS THE 8th DAY OF JULY 2021

BURNETT ATTORNEYS

Plaintiff’s Attorneys

Unit 7, 3rd Floor

476 Kings Highway

Lynnwood

Pretoria 

Tel: (012) 941 2260

Fax: (086) 556 7686

Email: [email protected]

P.O Box 210 Menlyn 0063

Ref: Ms. Burnett/M241

