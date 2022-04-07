Entrepreneurship is a long-term journey

At Bidvest Bank we don’t see entrepreneurship as a short-term journey. As the finance partner to South Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs, we are invested in travelling the long road with you. We want to start your business journey with you and be your trusted financial advisor during growth and expansion, but also through the difficult times.

A portfolio of solutions designed to serve entrepreneurs of all sizes

From the way we design our business offering, to our ethos and culture, all the way through to the professionals we employ, we think like entrepreneurs. We like to call it a THINK ENTREPRENEURIAL way of life.

Running a business can be a roller coaster journey in periods of macroeconomic growth, and even more so in a restrained economic climate. That is why you need a steady and deeply experienced partner and advisor that can design a portfolio of solutions for your unique business needs and the stage of growth you are in.

We pride ourselves on this process. As a bank born out of entrepreneurs, we are intensely focused on understanding your entrepreneurial landscape and helping you navigate it. Your Bidvest Bank partner and advisor will take the time to understand your business and your goals for it. We have access to the best research and we understand the macroeconomic environment. A portfolio incorporating our specialist offerings in business banking, fleet management, foreign exchange and remittance services will be tailored for you.

We have also come to appreciate the value of being a niche bank in the global banking ecosystem. It allows us to create, innovate and respond rapidly for you. Our agility in providing client focused solutions is a strength we pride ourselves in.

All of this experience is further enhanced by ongoing technological innovation and partnerships designed to deliver more inclusive interaction through digital platforms. We think entrepreneurial and help our clients engage and transact for the future.

Contact us to connect with an expert in business banking

Our highly capable and knowledgeable team is here to deliver a bespoke client focused solution for your financial needs.

Service Centre:

0860 11 1177 (within South Africa)

+27 11 407 3061 (International)

email the Service Centre at [email protected]

If your thinking is entrepreneurial, THINK BIDVEST BANK.