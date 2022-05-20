Health systems strengthening for human capital development project job – advert for Decentralization Coordinator

REQUEST FOR CURRICULUM VITAE FOR NCD DECENTRALIZATION COORDINATOR FOR THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

KINGDOM OF ESWATINI

Reference Number: SZ-MOH-285544-CS-INDV

Project Background

The Government of Eswatini (GOE) through the Ministry of Health (MOH) is undertaking the COVID-19 Emergency Response Project (Eswatini COVID-19 ERP; P173883) and Health System Strengthening for Human Capital Development in Eswatini Project (HSS4HCDP; P168564) with support from the World Bank.

2 Background to the Assignment

NCDs increasingly contribute to the burden of disease in Eswatini. NCDs comprise of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes mellitus, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs) and asthma, violence and injuries, mental health and epilepsy, ear and eye diseases and oral health conditions. Globally, NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally, with 15 million people of these between the ages of 30 and 69 years. Over 85% of these “premature” deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or (17.9 million), followed by cancers (9.0 million), respiratory diseases (3.9million), and diabetes (1.6 million) annually. These 4 groups of diseases account for over 80% of all premature NCD deaths. Modifiable behavior such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets all increase the risk of dying from an NCD.

In line with the Government’s vision of Universal Health Coverage and the attainment of the highest possible level of human capital, the Eswatini MOH is tasked with ensuring that services match the growing burden of NCDs. To respond to the growing burden, the NCD program has put in place decentralization and integration strategies and plans to build capacity of health care workers at all levels of service delivery.

The National NCD Clinical Management Unit of the Eswatini MOH seeks a national NCD decentralization coordinator to support the decentralization of NCD services and integration of NCD services with other programs.

Under the strategic direction of the National NCD Clinical Management Unit, the NCD Decentralization Coordinator will work to (i) improve the coordination of service delivery reforms at primary care; (ii) identify efficiency opportunities in the delivery of services and programmatic interventions; and (iii) support coordinated delivery of primary care services in line with the Essential Health Care Package (EHCP).

3. Objectives to the Consultancy

The objectives of the position are to (i) provide technical and operational guidance on the prevention and control of NCDs at primary level facilities, and (ii) build the capacity of health workers (nurses) at primary level facilities to provide quality integrated and decentralized NCD services. This will be done through off and onsite training, mentorship and supervision to ensure the provision of up to standard quality services in addressing the high burden on NCDs in the country.

4. Qualifications and required skills

Clinical degree in Medicine or Nursing

A minimum of 7 years’ experience working in clinical and public health with a minimum of 5 year of specific experience of establishing and managing NCD programs

Demonstrable experience of integrating NCD services at primary care

Demonstrable experience of developing strategy, SOPs, training materials

Demonstrated track record of delivering operational and coordination support to national-level programs and/or initiatives

Demonstrable project management experience

Previous experience working with government or other public sector organizations in the SADC region.

Fluency in English (essential); Fluency in SiSwati (desirable)

5. The period of the assignment and expected completion dates

The period of the assignment is Twenty-four (24) months with a possibility of an extension

6. The MOH now invites interested, qualified candidates to indicate their interest in providing technical support and services under this consultancy. Selection shall be on the basis of examination and comparison of the qualifications and experience of the individual candidates as evidenced by their CVs. The selected individual shall be requested to submit a costed offer to undertake the work

APPLICATIONS:

Interested consultants should submit a detailed copy of updated curriculum vitae (duties inclusive), references, copy ID and scanned copies of notarized academic or professional certifications. Application should be addressed to:

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health; 2nd Floor Ministry of Justice Building, Mbabane. Postal address: The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health P.O. Box 5; Mbabane, Eswatini.

Electronic applications should be sent to Project Coordinator; [email protected] copy to [email protected]; [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 11.00 hours on 27th May, 2022. All applications will be acknowledged but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Contacts: (00268) 24045514; (00268) 24042431