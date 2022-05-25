Subscribe

Special Reports

Africa.com: Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos

Teresa Clarke, CEO and Executive Editor of Africa.com
0

This story is sponsored

This year, Africa Day coincides with the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.  African leaders, together with world leaders, are gathering to discuss critical issues of importance to Africa and the world.

One of the critical issues that Africa must address is how the continent tackles climate change, and the role that the public and private sector will play in addressing this pressing issue.

In honour of Africa Day and its theme of “Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent”, Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke had the opportunity to speak with Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, and Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank, on how Africa’s governments and largest companies can, and will, move forward on environmental, as well as social and governance issues.

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Whether it’s curated news in the daily Top10, research initiatives, podcasts, or virtual events, Africa.com is committed to delivering vibrant, premium content. Africa.com operates from South Africa and the United States with a presence in Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Playing the market in Zimbabwe. A citizen’s tale

Zimbabwe’s stock market is riding on a digital wave that has given more citizens access to immense wealth opportunities

PPE supplier challenges Special Tribunal’s power to impose R38M sanction

M&G PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit countered that the concourt should not entertain a cynical attempt to claw back the millions made in the scandal

Davos: How SA can build a digitally competitie future based...

There are many examples of this. Kenya is using blockchain-enabled AI solutions for the unbanked to secure loans

We are not disposable, say healthcare workers

The Gauteng health department’s budget has been slashed in half, resulting in nurses who worked through the pandemic sitting at home while 10 000 posts are vacant

Clouds gathering as Safa approaches presidential elections

There are some members of the body’s national executive committee who are backing the re-election of Jordaan as the Safa president unopposed.
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×