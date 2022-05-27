Call for applications now open – South Africa Women Entrepreneurs Climate Change Awards (SiAWECCA) 2022

Women play a vital role in finding solutions towards a sustainable future for all, and contribute to the social and green economy. Women’s economic empowerment is a pre-condition and an integral part to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

Indalo Inclusive South Africa, in collaboration with The Innovation Hub-Climate Innovation Centre South Africa, Gender CC Southern Africa and with the financial support of the Government of Flanders, is hosting the second cohort of South African Women Entrepreneurs Climate Change Awards (SiAWECCA). The awards focus on showcasing the most innovative, climate-smart, women-owned enterprises in South Africa and aim to promote an entrepreneurial mind-set that advances a green and climate-resilient economic transition in South Africa while supporting gender equality.

The SiAWECCA awards are designed for women-led, locally oriented, and early-stage enterprises in South Africa that have the potential to replicate, expand or leverage their innovative solutions to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and nature-based approaches that benefit ecosystems and livelihoods in their communities in South Africa.

The second cohort of the SiAWECCA programme will support eight female entrepreneurs with six-month enterprise development support consisting of four workshops, an R85 000 grant, mentorship and profiling nationally.



To be considered for the SiAWECCA Programme you must comply with the following:

100% women-owned and managed

Have a registered enterprise in South Africa, based in a rural community or township, or address challenges in rural communities and townships

Be operational for at least two years with a minimum annual turnover of R100 000

Innovative technologies and business model approaches contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as nature-based approaches that benefit ecosystems and livelihoods

Should demonstrate how they are addressing Covid-19 and the climate crisis, and how they would work to increase their resilience to future crisis

Have an innovative solution within the water, clean energy, biodiversity, waste management and sustainable agriculture sectors

Should not be part of two incubation programmes or more in South Africa

The applicant should show a willingness to learn, grow and commit to the full duration of the programme

The enterprise should have high potential to contribute to the green economy

Delivers social, environmental, and economic benefits

Has potential for scale up and potential to become financially sustainable

Visit: www.indaloelearning.org.za to apply

Closing Date: 31 May 2022 (midnight). Late applications will not be considered.

For more information, please contact:

Vivian Phetla, Indalo Inclusive Programmes Coordinator, [email protected]

Or write to [email protected]