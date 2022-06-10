Subscribe

Do you have what it takes to drive innovation?

Founder and CEO of Africent Group, Razaq Juwon Lawal
It’s no surprise that the top performing businesses are the best innovators. Integrating innovation at their core allows them to stay ahead of their competitors and adapt to the rapid changes that all industries are experiencing.  “[Innovation] improves productivity and efficiency such that growth is almost always guaranteed, even during turbulence or uncertain times,” confirms founder and CEO of Africent Group, Razaq Juwon Lawal in an article for Forbes.

Yet, Lawal adds, many businesses, particularly start-ups, in Africa “fall off the innovation train due to a lack of meticulous and strategic planning — even though the environment is inviting.” It’s clear that innovation requires a robust strategy which needs to be agile to allow for continual experimentation, adaptation, clear communication and an aligned workforce. This is only made possible when business leaders and employees are equipped with both soft skills and digital capabilities. 

“Innovation in itself is a risk, so it is beneficial to consider it a necessary part of growth,” continues Lawal. And the key lies in instilling a positive, sustainable innovation culture in the workplace by developing innovative thinking and an environment that thrives on idea sharing. 

Businesses and individuals who want to drive innovation are able to access expert know-how online. Since 2007, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has partnered with digital learning expert GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. brand to take its renowned education online. The courses cover a range of industries, skills gaps and market-relevant content. 

This is your chance to become a change-maker within your role with a course from UCT. 

Register now and get 20% off any UCT online short course using the promo code UCT200YOUNG.

Alternatively, if you would like to work with UCT and GetSmarter to upskill your employees, complete the contact form here.

