DUT is at the forefront of higher education, technological training, research and innovation

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) is a globally recognised university based in KwaZulu-Natal, comprising seven campuses, with five in Durban and two in Pietermaritzburg. It has a total of six faculties in accounting and informatics, applied sciences, management sciences, engineering and the built environment, health sciences and arts and design. The DUT also boasts 19 different research focus areas.

According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, in 2021, DUT was ranked among the top 500 universities globally, 10th for citations globally and fifth nationally. Furthermore, DUT was ranked in the Top 100 universities in Emerging Economies by the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies World University Rankings 2021.

In June 2021, DUT was ranked second in South Africa and 102nd in the world by the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2021. DUT ranked in the Top 500 globally, as one of the top five universities in South Africa, first in South Africa and 12th in the world in the Citation category. DUT was recently ranked 112th in the world by 2022 THE Young University Rankings on 15 February 2022.

DUT boasts a recently established Business School, under the ambit of the Faculty of Management Sciences, which is ready to advance contemporary leadership in Southern Africa and beyond. Its curriculum is focused on applied business and enables leaders to solve real-life problems that contribute to socioeconomic transformation.

DUT has the innobiz DUT Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. It serves as an umbrella body for all DUT entrepreneurial units, offering both theoretical and technical entrepreneurial learning, business support and related activities. Its core business is to produce entrepreneurs with a strong focus, innovative, adaptive problem-solving acumen.

The DUT is involved in engagements with its communities. It aided in disaster relief efforts following the floods which affected various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022. The university was also active in providing PPE equipment during the Covid-19 lockdown, printing face shields and producing sanitisers.

DUT has a Technology Transfer and Innovation (TTI) unit which was established to tap into the huge intellectual and business potential that exists within DUT. It aims to promote innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship in positioning DUT as a Centre of Excellence in Technology. The university is currently involved in the Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge (MCSEBC) that provides teams from around the globe the opportunity to compete and showcase their technological and sporting strengths in the event. It’s open to students and professionals racing across three boat classes: offshore, solar and energy. DUT will compete in the solar class.

Applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2023 academic year are now open, so make the DUT your preferred university for 2023.

Visit www.dut.ac.za for more information on our programme offerings, requirements and how to apply.