Second Media Launch for 5th annual BIO Africa Convention

It is with high anticipation that AfricaBio announces its upcoming second media launch of the 5th annual BIO Africa Convention in Durban. The launch will take place on 11 August from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Dr Nhlanhla Msomi (President of AfricaBio), Professor Mosa Moshabela (Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal), Representatives from the South African Sugarcane Association and Dr Stavros Nicolaou (Group Senior Executive of Aspen) are expected to unveil the plans for the Convention, to be held in KwaZulu-Natal from 27-31 August 2022.  

The BIO Africa Convention showcases Africa’s biotechnology innovations in the health, agriculture, and industrial sectors. BIO Africa will bring business leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, regulatory authorities, and policy-makers under one roof.

This international event, organised by AfricaBio, has been endorsed by the Department of Science and Innovation. The platform aims to reach the broader biotech community of Africa for the commercialisation of local innovations. Biotechnology is impacting most strongly on food security and healthcare, with the development of drought-tolerant crops and vaccines for HIV and other viral agents.

Members of the media are invited to this historic media conference.

Date: Thursday, 11 August 2022

Time: 4pm -5.30pm

Venue: Durban ICC

Please note: interviews with the panellists are limited, but one-on-one interviews can be arranged ahead of time.  

For media and interview enquiries: 

Zama Khoza 072 088 3623 

Fiona Nsimbini 076 622 2925

Silindokuhle Mbhele 071 480 5966

Bheki Mbanjwa 081 767 1941

