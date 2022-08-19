First-of-its-kind preventative GBV intervention comes to the big screen

Created by youth-development programme facilitator Primestars, the multi-stage programme will involve 10,000 grade 9-12 boys from more than 100 urban, township and rural schools. It aims to help them break free from the rigid and often damaging stereotypes of traditional masculinity that contribute to GBV.

In the first phase, boys are transported to cinemas nationally to watch an educational film featuring veterans such as Dr Jerry Mofokeng and rising stars such as Botlhale Boikanyo and Tshiamo Molobi.

“I think the movie is a great idea so that everyone can get involved in stopping discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual abuse,” said 17-year-old Mueen Christians from Beacon Hill Secondary School in Mitchells Plain, who attended the first screening in Cape Town.

“Men shouldn’t use their masculinity to overpower people or force themselves on women. It often starts at home because the kids see what the parents do. I’m glad that our school is part of something like this, because we face massive challenges similar to this. A movie like this gives you an idea of how to treat people,” he says.

Speaking at the film premiere in Johannesburg, Managing Director of Primestars Martin Sweet said: “It’s time to reinvent masculinity and What about the Boys? proposes a liberating paradigm shift, teaching boys how to inhabit masculinity responsibly. It is designed to engage them to share emotions in healthy ways, accept and connect with others, stand up and speak out against bullying and inequality, and break free from rigid stereotypes.”

“I found the movie good because boys really need to learn how to respect girls, and other groups such as gay and bisexual people,” said Reuben Ntsendwane, a grade 10 learner from Sinenjongo High School in Joe Slovo. “A lot of boys still believe that men should have more power than women, so the movie will help their minds become more flexible, and understand concepts like gender equality.”

The movie screening will be followed by various ongoing activities. These include the distribution of a blueprint booklet made in conjunction with the film, that guides boys on their behavioural change journey; the implementation of a national mentorship movement; an accountability loop for change through a #DoBetter pledge signed by each boy; and a digital platform that will enhance the ongoing engagement and support provided to the boys.

“If we do not help young men and boys heal, we do not bring them on board to be the allies that they could be. Education in schools, as a preventative measure, has a vital role to play in providing them with basic tools and knowledge about issues like gender stereotypes, healthy relationships, sexual consent, and respect. We fail them if we do not give them an opportunity to have open, robust discussion about these issues in a safe forum in which they feel supported and able to express their fears and anxieties,” continued Sweet.

The programme follows an evidence-based approach to influencing positive behavioural and societal changes in the long term. Primestars will begin to evaluate outcomes through the completion of a pre-screening Baseline assessment and after a set period, a corresponding post-programme assessment.

Participating companies will provide male mentors to partner with the schoolboys to facilitate continued dialogue and guidance, and over time it is envisaged that learners will become future mentors.

Contact details for places of help and refuge will be shared on the digital platform for those in need and an “I need help” button will be available so that users can book a call-back with one of Primestars’ partner organisations such as Love Life, Tears and others.

Now the real work begins and Primestars invites all South Africans to join them in

raising a nation of good men.

Where to look

For learners, teachers and schools looking for more information: www.primestarsdigital.co.za For organisations looking to make a difference and get involved, as well as media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Primestars

Primestars is no stranger to learner education, and over 14 years has created national youth empowerment programmes for high school learners in under-resourced schools.

Using cinemas as “theatres of learning”, as well as digital platforms, 100,000 learners annually have benefitted from a range of educational content, including maths and science revision lessons, entrepreneurship, and career guidance.

Participating stakeholders

Key Executive Sponsors include CHIETA, Markham, Seriti, Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Sasol, ABSA and the Ford Foundation. Co-sponsors include Love Life, Old Mutual Foundation, Spar South Rand, Women’s Development Bank, Bidvest, Brand SA, Pareto, Anglo American, TransUnion, EOH and Smollan. Supporting GBV sector stakeholders include Father-A-Nation, Umlambo Foundation, Sonke Gender Justice, Mr South Africa, Luke Lamprecht, POWA, Tears Foundation, ADAPT, Afrika Tikkun, GBVF Response Fund1, JSE, BCW, Sonke Gender Justice, Luke Lamprecht, Creative Conscience, JCDecaux, UNISA, Airlink, Professor Malose Langa and Young Men’s Movement. Patrons of the programme include Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Bonang Mohale, Dr Jerry Mofokeng, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Brighton Mhlongo, Elias Monage, William Lehong, Dr Reuel Khoza, Kone Gugushe and Kabelo Chabalala.