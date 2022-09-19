The compact HUAWEI MateBook D16 redefines your on-the-job experience

As a professional who cares about delivering quality work, you want a laptop with features that can make your workflow more efficient and enjoyable. The HUAWEI MateBook D16 high-performance laptop, with advanced features, has everything you need and more. The large and immersive display, sleek metallic body, powerful performance and next-level device features, make the HUAWEI MateBook D16 a smarter, all-rounded laptop for a seamless working experience, whether in the office or working remotely.

The precision powered display

If you spend long hours in front of your laptop, the 16-inch eye comfort HUAWEI full view display on the HUAWEI MateBok D16 might just be the right laptop for you. The large display surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels draws your attention to the content while minimising distractions.

The taller 16:10 aspect ratio of the screen also helps improve productivity and allows more headroom for viewing web pages, documents and charts. You can also enjoy rich details and vivid colours from the HUAWEI MateBook D16 display. The display has secured TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification for its hardware-based low blue light solution that can accurately reproduce colours without the dreaded yellow cast. The display also uses dimming features to alleviate eye fatigue.

Get more done with advanced performance modes

Would you agree that most office tasks could be done faster and easier if only your laptop could keep up with your pace? If yes, the HUAWEI MateBook D16 offers the solution by giving you all the power of 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors. Fortunately, consumers have two power modes to choose from. Press the Fn and P keys at the same time and you will be able to toggle between the standard mode and performance mode.

The seamless multi-device features

The HUAWEI MateBook D16 takes multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to Super Device, which brings super productivity with a cohesive multi-device experience. It enables you to effortlessly connect to other HUAWEI devices nearby and collaborate between all of them. Simply place your HUAWEI earphones, mouse, keyboards, speakers, and printers close to the HUAWEI MateBook D16 and the laptop will automatically identify them and provide a prompt for quick and easy pairing.

Fast and stable connections for an effective meeting experience

The HUAWEI MateBook D16 with its 1080P AI Camera is here to change the game. The new camera and the smart conference features make video conferencing a delight, thanks to the picture quality and smart AI features. This laptop has a slew of tricks up its sleeve to make video calls look better and more engaging. The AI Camera smart feature processes the video, adding video effects like Virtual Background, FollowCam and Eye Contact, which are also supported by third-party video calling applications.

During a video call, the AI Camera’s FollowCam adjusts the screen in real-time to keep you in the centre of the shot.

The HUAWEI MateBook D16 features a quad-mic setup placed along the laptop’s edges and supports sound pick-up from sources up to five metres away from the device.

In addition, networking with the HUAWEI MateBook D16 is simple and convenient, thanks to the innovative HUAWEI metaline antenna technology. This brand-new antenna structure when compared with average antennas has 56% better signal conversion efficiency.

Buy the HUAWEI MateBook D16

Get the best out of your workday with the HUAWEI MateBook D16 that accelerates productivity. Get the high-performance HUAWEI MateBook D16 from the HUAWEI online store, Vodacom, Telkom and at selected retailers including Incredible Connection and Computer Mania for only R25 999.