Experiences reimagined with Dream Hotels & Resorts

For the last 30 years, Dream Hotels & Resorts has helped to make local holidays more accessible, inspiring wanderlust across diverse destinations in South Africa.

Setting the tone for the future of local travel, CEO Nick Dickson highlights how the company has recently redefined its ethos, taking a more purposeful approach to the guest experience across its portfolio of 22 properties.

“Throughout our journey, we have grown to understand that what we really want as a business is to be more accountable, compassionate and honest,” he says. “To achieve that, we now remain focused on our shared vision: to co-create memorable travel experiences that connect people for a brighter future.”

With clearly defined goals and a way forward, Dickson highlights their current mission: to deliver dynamic and exceptional hospitality solutions that connect local and global travellers to communities in a sustainable and relevant manner.

“With 2022 proving to be another transformative year for us, we believe we’ve got the right roadmap, tools, and strengthened company culture to achieve those ambitions,” he adds.

“Ultimately our dream, or our ‘one day’ as we call it, really is to create something of valuable consequence, not just for our guests or the tourism sector at large, but for our staff, the communities and environments in which our properties are located.”

Building a better brand

As part of their new strategy to encourage cohesion and reimagine the guest experience, Dream Hotels & Resorts has established an architecture of six new brand pillars to better guide their efforts going forward.

“As an extension of our core values, these pillars act like an internal compass or our North Star for decision-making within our organisation,” Dickson says. “In addition, these have also helped us to better connect us to our guests on a human level, helping us nurture a greater level of trust and respect.”

These brand pillars centre around community upliftment, sustainability, connection, choice, a “one guest” approach (service excellence) and wanderlust-fuelling experiences. Adding to that are eight brand hallmarks – guidelines for the minimum standards of creating an enhanced guest experience at each property.

“Our hallmarks form the ‘how’ and ‘why’. From the moment you book, step foot on any one of our properties, and even after you leave, you’ll see how it all comes together,” he adds.

From easy check-ins and flavourful fare to responsible practices and a dedicated Dream Explorers programme, these hallmarks are what Nick says helps them to create those unexpected “aha” moments guaranteed to fuel your wanderlust.

“Having guidelines helps us stay consistent in our offering. Much like a magic formula, this is what makes our guests continue to choose a Dream Hotels & Resorts holiday over any other. At each property, our focus is on creating guest experiences done right and well, and not treating you like just another reservation number.”

Making travel matter

Recognising that the Dream Hotels & Resorts portfolio of properties is located in eco-sensitive and remote areas, environmental preservation and community development have become integral to the Group’s operations.

“Within our early years, we realised that operating sustainably was not just about the ‘big’ decisions made in the boardroom or simply making ourselves appear more ‘green’ and responsible. It’s about every single person in the company making a conscious choice to live a shared vision together and fully be a part of it, every day.”

With the doors set to open at Olifants River Lodge in Middelburg on 1 October — the latest property in their portfolio — the Group is ready to welcome local guests and unlock this region’s best-kept travel secrets.

“Here at Dream Hotels & Resorts, we are actively reimagining our future together,” Dickson adds. “As we expand and create those extraordinary travel experiences, we will continue to challenge ourselves to lead with purpose, ensuring that we act with more accountability and local impact.”

